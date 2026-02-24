Companies including AMD, Chewy, Duolingo, Workday, and Colgate-Palmolive use Sigma to automate critical business processes securely, directly on the data warehouse

Sigma, a leader in AI applications for business, today announced preliminary business results for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, highlighting record momentum in revenue and customer adoption. Sigma achieved ARR growth of more than 100% year over year, driven by both new customer demand and expanding usage across existing enterprises.

This growth reflects a clear market shift: enterprises are no longer asking for "more dashboards." They're asking for AI-powered execution. These are workflows that can analyze, decide, and act on trusted data while meeting enterprise governance and security requirements.

"Sigma's growth reflects a clear shift in the market: enterprises require trusted data to build trusted agentic applications," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "Sigma is built on warehouse data, so teams can replace expensive SaaS, automate longstanding manual work, and operationalize AI without copying data or breaking governance. Our platform is designed to help organizations go fast-and go safely."

Sigma Momentum, by the Numbers

Preliminary results indicate 100%+ year-over-year ARR growth

1.1 million+ new active users added to Sigma in the last fiscal year

added to Sigma in the last fiscal year Trusted by 1,800+ organizations , including leading AI companies, financial institutions, technology innovators, startups, and legacy brands

, including leading AI companies, financial institutions, technology innovators, startups, and legacy brands 6K AI applications built

Momentum Highlights from the Past Fiscal Year

Inducted into the JPMorganChase Hall of Innovation , recognizing technology that drives real business value

, recognizing technology that drives real business value Named to the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

Recognized by Snowflake as Business Intelligence Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year 2025 (third consecutive year)

(third consecutive year) Recognized by Databricks as the 2025 Business Intelligence Partner of the Year

Partnered with Snowflake to launch the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) , an open source initiative to standardize how metrics and business logic are defined, shared, and understood across the ecosystem

, an open source initiative to standardize how metrics and business logic are defined, shared, and understood across the ecosystem Expanded executive leadership globally across Product, Sales, Engineering, and Marketing

globally across Product, Sales, Engineering, and Marketing Expanded corporate footprint in New York and London, and expanded into APJ in Sydney, Australia

Product Velocity: What Sigma Shipped This Year

Sigma's growth is fueled by rapid innovation across AI and multitenant architecture. In the past year, Sigma delivered industry-leading capabilities, including:

Ask Sigma , an agentic AI experience powered by customer-connected AI models that runs analyses from natural language queries while giving users full visibility and control to inspect and edit each step

, an agentic AI experience powered by customer-connected AI models that runs analyses from natural language queries while giving users full visibility and control to inspect and edit each step Ask Sigma support for data model relationships and Snowflake semantic views , enabling context-aware responses that can join related tables for higher-quality answers

, enabling context-aware responses that can join related tables for higher-quality answers Ask Sigma Embeds , enabling natural language interaction with data inside a customer's own application or website

, enabling natural language interaction with data inside a customer's own application or website Integration between Sigma and Snowflake Cortex Agents , helping teams deploy customized data applications to govern and transform operational workflows and business processes

, helping teams deploy customized data applications to govern and transform operational workflows and business processes Expanded Input Table support (now including BigQuery and Postgres ) so teams can build applications with governed writeback across more data platforms

(now including ) so teams can build applications with governed writeback across more data platforms Sigma Tenants updates , giving customers more control, security, and agility to scale governed analytics across customers, regions, and business units

, giving customers more control, security, and agility to scale governed analytics across customers, regions, and business units Pixel-perfect reporting , enabling exact control over report formatting headers, footers, logos, pagination, and tables while staying connected to live warehouse data

, enabling exact control over report formatting headers, footers, logos, pagination, and tables while staying connected to live warehouse data Python for Snowflake and Databricks, bringing notebook-style workflows into Sigma to elevate advanced analysis and reduce friction between business analytics and data science

Next: Sigma Announces First-ever User Conference, Workflow

As part of this momentum, Sigma announced its first-ever user conference, Workflow, taking place on March 5, 2026, in San Francisco. Sponsored by Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Web Services, Aimpoint Digital, InterWorks, DAS42, and evolv Consulting, Workflow brings users together for a full day of hands-on learning and inspiration. Attendees will learn how to build AI-powered apps, explore real-world use cases, hear directly from customers, and get a first look at what's next for the Sigma platform.

"We're at a moment where every company has to operationalize AI or risk falling behind," said Rob Woollen, co-founder and CTO of Sigma. "The most forward-looking teams are choosing Sigma because our architecture lets AI applications run directly on the cloud data warehouse without copying data, breaking governance, or slowing teams down. Sustaining this level of growth reflects strong fundamentals and a platform built to scale as AI becomes core to how businesses operate."

To learn more about how Sigma unites teams, data, and work for instant insights and innovation, visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com/.

About Sigma

Sigma is built to transform your cloud data warehouse into a dynamic, governed UI for data and AI. By combining real-time queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows, Sigma bridges the gap between insights and outcomes. IT retains visibility and control; business teams gain speed and flexibility; leaders see consolidated metrics that unlock new growth. From dashboards to AI apps, Sigma powers a continuous cycle of collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. To learn more, visit Sigma.

Gartner disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner, Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

