Total passenger traffic up 8.8% YoY in January

International passenger traffic up 14.8% YoY in January; up 21.8% YoY in Argentina

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading private airport operators, reported today an 8.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in January 2026.

Monthly Passenger Traffic Performance (In million PAX)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2026 vs. 2025) Statistics Jan'26 Jan'25 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,667 3,573 2.6% International Passengers (thousands) 3,120 2,717 14.8% Transit Passengers (thousands) 821 705 16.6% Total Passengers (thousands) 7,609 6,995 8.8% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.1 32.1 -6.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 73.7 70.6 4.3%

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic increased by 8.8% in January compared to the same month in 2025. Domestic passenger traffic rose by 2.6% YoY, largely driven by Brazil and, to a lesser extent, Ecuador. Meanwhile, international traffic grew by 14.8%, with all operating countries contributing positively on a YoY basis, including double-digit growth in Argentina as well as strong contributions from Armenia, Italy, and Brazil. Notably, Argentina accounted for over 50% of the total YoY traffic growth in January.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 7.9% YoY in January, reaching an all-time monthly record. The result was driven by solid performance in both the international and domestic segments, with more moderate growth in domestic traffic due to a strong comparison base in January 2025. Domestic traffic remained largely flat year-over-year, with Bariloche, Córdoba, Iguazú and Mendoza ranking among the top summer destinations. International traffic also remained strong, rising 21.8% year-over-year, supported by temporary summer routes such as Ezeiza-Florianópolis operated by LATAM and Mendoza-Rio de Janeiro operated by GOL. Aerolíneas Argentinas launched additional seasonal routes, including Tucumán-Florianópolis, Salta-Florianópolis, Buenos Aires (AEP)-Cabo Frio, and Córdoba-Aruba, among others, while Copa and JetSMART also increased frequencies on their Córdoba-Panama and Buenos Aires-Asunción routes, respectively.

In Italy, passenger traffic increased 4.0% YoY, driven by growth in international traffic, partially offset by a decline in domestic traffic. International passenger traffic, which accounted for nearly 80% of total traffic, rose 7.2% YoY, reflecting solid performance at both Florence and Pisa airports. Domestic passenger traffic declined 6.0% YoY, primarily due to lower volumes at Florence and Pisa, as adverse weather conditions during the month led to flight cancellations and diversions.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased by a strong 15.6% YoY, reflecting improved traffic trends despite ongoing challenges in the aviation environment. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost 60% of total traffic, rose 13.3% YoY, while transit passengers increased 18.7% YoY. International traffic, although representing a small share of total traffic (5%), grew 13.9% YoY.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, predominantly international, increased 1.0% YoY, supported by additional flight frequencies to accommodate strong summer-season demand. Among other developments, GOL launched a new Montevideo-Fortaleza route and resumed its São Paulo-Punta del Este and Buenos Aires-Punta del Este services for the summer season. Aerolíneas Argentinas also increased frequencies on its Buenos Aires-Punta del Este route and introduced a new Córdoba-Punta del Este service.

In Ecuador, where security concerns persist, passenger traffic increased by 4.9% YoY. International traffic increased by 4.6% YoY, while domestic traffic increased by 6.8% YoY. High airfares continued to weigh on travel demand.

In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 10.1% YoY This result was supported by the introduction of new airlines and routes, as well as increased flight frequencies. In October, Wizz Air launched a new base at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport, deploying two aircraft and adding ten new direct routes to Europe.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased by 6.2% YoY, with negative YoY contributions from all countries of operations, except for Armenia. Performance by country was as follows: Armenia (+11.9%), Ecuador (-4.7%), Brazil (-5.0%), Argentina (-7.1%), Uruguay (-17.4%), and Italy (-23.1%). Argentina, Brazil, and Armenia accounted for 80% of total cargo volume in January.

Aircraft movements increased by 4.3% YoY, with positive contributions from all countries of operation, except for Ecuador: Brazil (+8.8%), Uruguay (+5.8%), Argentina (+5.1%), Italy (+5.0%), Armenia (+3.3%), and Ecuador (-7.8%). Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador accounted for more than 80% of total aircraft movements in January.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2026 vs. 2025) Jan'26 Jan'25 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 4,553 4,218 7.9% Italy 504 485 4.0% Brazil 1,483 1,283 15.6% Uruguay 245 243 1.0% Ecuador 392 373 4.9% Armenia 432 393 10.1% TOTAL 7,609 6,995 8.8%

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,406 17,658 -7.1% Italy 825 1,073 -23.1% Brazil 4,212 4,434 -5.0% Uruguay 2,438 2,950 -17.4% Ecuador 2,678 2,811 -4.7% Armenia 3,500 3,128 11.9% TOTAL 30,058 32,054 -6.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 43,193 41,116 5.1% Italy 4,750 4,524 5.0% Brazil 12,043 11,072 8.8% Uruguay 4,127 3,899 5.8% Ecuador 6,316 6,853 -7.8% Armenia 3,252 3,148 3.3% TOTAL 73,681 70,612 4.3%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

