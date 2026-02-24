Total passenger traffic up 8.8% YoY in January
International passenger traffic up 14.8% YoY in January; up 21.8% YoY in Argentina
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading private airport operators, reported today an 8.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in January 2026.
Monthly Passenger Traffic Performance (In million PAX)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2026 vs. 2025)
Statistics
Jan'26
Jan'25
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,667
3,573
2.6%
International Passengers (thousands)
3,120
2,717
14.8%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
821
705
16.6%
Total Passengers (thousands)
7,609
6,995
8.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
30.1
32.1
-6.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
73.7
70.6
4.3%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic increased by 8.8% in January compared to the same month in 2025. Domestic passenger traffic rose by 2.6% YoY, largely driven by Brazil and, to a lesser extent, Ecuador. Meanwhile, international traffic grew by 14.8%, with all operating countries contributing positively on a YoY basis, including double-digit growth in Argentina as well as strong contributions from Armenia, Italy, and Brazil. Notably, Argentina accounted for over 50% of the total YoY traffic growth in January.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 7.9% YoY in January, reaching an all-time monthly record. The result was driven by solid performance in both the international and domestic segments, with more moderate growth in domestic traffic due to a strong comparison base in January 2025. Domestic traffic remained largely flat year-over-year, with Bariloche, Córdoba, Iguazú and Mendoza ranking among the top summer destinations. International traffic also remained strong, rising 21.8% year-over-year, supported by temporary summer routes such as Ezeiza-Florianópolis operated by LATAM and Mendoza-Rio de Janeiro operated by GOL. Aerolíneas Argentinas launched additional seasonal routes, including Tucumán-Florianópolis, Salta-Florianópolis, Buenos Aires (AEP)-Cabo Frio, and Córdoba-Aruba, among others, while Copa and JetSMART also increased frequencies on their Córdoba-Panama and Buenos Aires-Asunción routes, respectively.
In Italy, passenger traffic increased 4.0% YoY, driven by growth in international traffic, partially offset by a decline in domestic traffic. International passenger traffic, which accounted for nearly 80% of total traffic, rose 7.2% YoY, reflecting solid performance at both Florence and Pisa airports. Domestic passenger traffic declined 6.0% YoY, primarily due to lower volumes at Florence and Pisa, as adverse weather conditions during the month led to flight cancellations and diversions.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased by a strong 15.6% YoY, reflecting improved traffic trends despite ongoing challenges in the aviation environment. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost 60% of total traffic, rose 13.3% YoY, while transit passengers increased 18.7% YoY. International traffic, although representing a small share of total traffic (5%), grew 13.9% YoY.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, predominantly international, increased 1.0% YoY, supported by additional flight frequencies to accommodate strong summer-season demand. Among other developments, GOL launched a new Montevideo-Fortaleza route and resumed its São Paulo-Punta del Este and Buenos Aires-Punta del Este services for the summer season. Aerolíneas Argentinas also increased frequencies on its Buenos Aires-Punta del Este route and introduced a new Córdoba-Punta del Este service.
In Ecuador, where security concerns persist, passenger traffic increased by 4.9% YoY. International traffic increased by 4.6% YoY, while domestic traffic increased by 6.8% YoY. High airfares continued to weigh on travel demand.
In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 10.1% YoY This result was supported by the introduction of new airlines and routes, as well as increased flight frequencies. In October, Wizz Air launched a new base at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport, deploying two aircraft and adding ten new direct routes to Europe.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume decreased by 6.2% YoY, with negative YoY contributions from all countries of operations, except for Armenia. Performance by country was as follows: Armenia (+11.9%), Ecuador (-4.7%), Brazil (-5.0%), Argentina (-7.1%), Uruguay (-17.4%), and Italy (-23.1%). Argentina, Brazil, and Armenia accounted for 80% of total cargo volume in January.
Aircraft movements increased by 4.3% YoY, with positive contributions from all countries of operation, except for Ecuador: Brazil (+8.8%), Uruguay (+5.8%), Argentina (+5.1%), Italy (+5.0%), Armenia (+3.3%), and Ecuador (-7.8%). Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador accounted for more than 80% of total aircraft movements in January.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2026 vs. 2025)
Jan'26
Jan'25
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
4,553
4,218
7.9%
Italy
504
485
4.0%
Brazil
1,483
1,283
15.6%
Uruguay
245
243
1.0%
Ecuador
392
373
4.9%
Armenia
432
393
10.1%
TOTAL
7,609
6,995
8.8%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,406
17,658
-7.1%
Italy
825
1,073
-23.1%
Brazil
4,212
4,434
-5.0%
Uruguay
2,438
2,950
-17.4%
Ecuador
2,678
2,811
-4.7%
Armenia
3,500
3,128
11.9%
TOTAL
30,058
32,054
-6.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
43,193
41,116
5.1%
Italy
4,750
4,524
5.0%
Brazil
12,043
11,072
8.8%
Uruguay
4,127
3,899
5.8%
Ecuador
6,316
6,853
-7.8%
Armenia
3,252
3,148
3.3%
TOTAL
73,681
70,612
4.3%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
