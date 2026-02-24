Hyland Continues the Accelerated Expansion of the Content Innovation Cloud, Driving Enterprise-Wide Agentic Automation and Unified Content Operations

With customer adoption intensifying, Hyland unveils significant updates across its platform, including rapid agent creation, smarter document intelligence, and seamless content federation

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending the company's enterprise content management (ECM) portfolio, Hyland's Content Innovation Cloud continues to accelerate implementation of enterprise AI and agentic automation. In Q4 2025 alone, customer adoption surged 220% as organizations increasingly turn to Hyland for agentic content services that unlock the full value of their unstructured data. Building on this momentum, Hyland today announced a new wave of innovation across the Content Innovation Cloud and its ECM solutions, delivering major advancements that strengthen agentic automation, unify enterprise content, and empower organizations to build faster, smarter, and more secure digital experiences. These latest updates span Hyland Automate, Hyland Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Content Federation Service, OnBase, Alfresco, and Nuxeo, furthering the company's mission to unlock intelligence from enterprise content and drive transformative business outcomes.

"Last year, we delivered some of the greatest product innovations ever in Hyland's history, as we led the shift from legacy document storage to modern content management built for the enterprise," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland. "With our continued advancement of the Content Innovation Cloud, we're defining this new wave of AI-native content innovation enabling organizations to automate what matters, work anywhere, and scale securely."

"Hyland's continued innovation in the Content Innovation Cloud is giving our customers the visibility and automation they need to operate with confidence at scale," said Ian McCain, vice president at Datum Evolve. "By combining agentic automation, intelligent document processing, and content federation, we're helping organizations break out of content silos, accelerate critical workflows, strengthen governance, and turn unstructured information into a real operational advantage."

Latest Innovations Driving Enterprise Agentic Automation

Today's new wave of innovations across the Content Innovation Cloud, dramatically expand agentic orchestration and automation capabilities, including:

Hyland Automate introduces the ability to rapidly create and deploy AI agents using natural-language prompts, streamline compliance through automated redaction of sensitive information, and enrich forms with dynamic, interactive elements that enhance user experience.





introduces the ability to rapidly create and deploy AI agents using natural-language prompts, streamline compliance through automated redaction of sensitive information, and enrich forms with dynamic, interactive elements that enhance user experience. Hyland IDP brings AI-driven classification and expanded file and text recognition support, helping customers move from concept to automation faster than ever, and adds a new reporting module that delivers real-time insights into processing accuracy, performance, and compliance.

Advancing How Organizations Connect, Unify, and Secure Their Content

The Content Federation Service, a core capability of the Content Innovation Cloud, gives customers seamless access to content across repositories without migrating data, unlocking AI insights from OnBase, Alfresco, Nuxeo, SharePoint 365, and more.

With enhanced security, modern authorization flows, and broader accessibility, Hyland Alfresco's updates deliver more inclusive user experiences and stronger developer tooling. Meanwhile, the latest Nuxeo updates are empowering organizations to streamline operations and improve governance through simplified administration, enhanced compliance, and future-ready platform scalability.

With these updates, Hyland continues to push the boundaries of intelligent content automation, equipping global enterprises with dynamic capabilities to improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, and unlock the full value of their information.

For more information on the Content Innovation Cloud and Hyland's industry-specific solutions, please visit Hyland.com.



About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

