Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
WKN: 903969 | ISIN: CH0005319162 | Ticker-Symbol: 312
Frankfurt
23.02.26 | 10:30
1.370,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELMA ELECTRONIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELMA ELECTRONIC AG 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meet ELMA, Elevate's Agentic AI for Legal Work

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Elevate today announced the release of ELM Agent (ELMA), its agentic AI for legal work. Previewed at CLOC Global Institute 2025, ELMA extends Elevate's proprietary, cloud-based Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) platform, which powers the law company's suite of legal services and centres of excellence.

Designed for legal teams, ELMA is adaptable to easily create workflows using natural language and integrates with and executes work across other software platforms. Users can build and deploy automations themselves or work with Elevate's AI and Solutions Experts to create agents to support routine and complex work, without adding legal headcount or increasing spend.

ELMA is LLM-agnostic and integrates with all leading foundation models, including Claude and OpenAI. ELMA offers out-of-the-box legal workflows, reusable legal agents, and native integrations with most legacy legal software. It includes essential skills and Model Context Protocols (MCPs) for key legal activities, such as document processing, data extraction, and content repository management.

"It's our mission to deliver expert-led, AI-powered solutions that deliver results for our customers," said Sharath Beedu, Vice President of Products at Elevate. 'With Elevate's unique combination of legal expertise, software platform, and ELMA's agentic capabilities, legal teams can meet growing business demand without more people.'

The built-in Automations Library provides a catalogue of out-of-the-box automations built by Elevate's legal experts across a range of legal and ALSP workflows. Users can deploy these automations immediately or customise them to create agents for their in-house teams and outside counsel.

ELMA combines legal expertise with advanced AI to deliver:

  • Natural-language agent creation for rapid workflow design

  • Autonomous, adaptive execution using agentic AI

  • Automation of browser-based applications without native integrations

  • Connections to 200+ enterprise tools, including Microsoft Word, DocuSign, SAP, and Oracle

  • Advanced document processing for legal analysis and data extraction

  • Self-healing workflows that adjust to interface and system changes

Since early 2025, Elevate's Solutions Experts have collaborated with key customers to embed ELMA's automation capabilities across managed services offerings and legal operations workflows. With this release, ELMA is now available to the market, and Elevate's software experts will provide live demos at Legalweek 2026.

About Elevate

Elevate is an expert-led, AI-powered law company that helps legal teams work smarter. More information at https://elevate.law.

CONTACT:

Vinny Sachdeva
Marketing
vinny.sachdeva@elevate.law

SOURCE: Elevate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meet-elma-elevates-agentic-ai-for-legal-work-1140439

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
