Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Victory Marine Holding, Inc. Announces New Chairman and CEO to Drive Strategic Growth Initiative

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Victory Marine Holding, Inc. (OTC:VMHG) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of William S. Dunn as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Robert J. Groux as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

The leadership transition follows the Company's previously announced ownership change on February 10, 2026, and marks the beginning of a disciplined restructuring and growth initiative designed to enhance shareholder value and strengthen the Company's long-term market positioning.

Strategic Leadership with Capital Markets Focus

Robert J. Groux assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer with extensive experience in scaling consumer-driven brands, optimizing operational performance, and executing value-oriented growth strategies. Mr. Groux brings a capital markets perspective to the role, aligning operational execution with shareholder expectations and enterprise value creation.

Throughout his career, Mr. Groux has led high-growth ventures, structured national distribution platforms, and developed strategic partnerships designed to expand revenue channels and improve profitability. His executive background includes leadership roles in beverage and consumer product enterprises, where he focused on brand expansion, operational discipline, and scalable infrastructure development.

Mr. Groux's mandate at Victory Marine Holding, Inc. will center on operational alignment, disciplined execution, and evaluating opportunities that enhance the Company's financial profile and strategic positioning within its target markets.

William S. Dunn, as Chairman of the Board, will provide strategic oversight and governance leadership as the Company advances its next phase of corporate development. Mr. Dunn's experience in structured transactions and corporate growth initiatives will support the Board's commitment to prudent capital allocation and long-term shareholder value.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders and the investment community informed as developments progress.

About Victory Marine Holding, Inc.

Victory Marine Holding, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on opportunities within the marine and maritime sectors. The Company continues to evaluate strategic transactions and operational initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory requirements, and the Company's ability to execute strategic initiatives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor/Media Contact

Robert J. Groux

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holding, Inc.

Email: bgroux@grouxdistribution.com

