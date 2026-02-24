Axonis Decision Intelligence Establishes Trust and Ownership in AI-Assisted Decisions

Operationalizes human-in-the-loop AI-assisted decisions through a secure system-of-record that captures real-time decision traces and context

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Axonis , developers of the federated AI infrastructure platform that enables enterprises to run AI directly on distributed, sensitive, and real-time production data, today announced Axonis Decision Intelligence , a new platform capability that enables enterprises to operationalize AI-assisted decision-making at scale by capturing and preserving the full context behind how decisions are made in a living system of record. While AI systems have become adept at generating answers, recommendations, and predictions, they lack a reliable way to explain how a specific decision was made in a given situation, particularly when data spans multiple systems, teams, and policies. Axonis Decision Intelligence closes this gap by providing enterprises with the guardrails required to connect AI output to accountability, while maintaining ownership of valuable context and human-in-the-loop accountability.

"To operationalize AI at scale, enterprises need more than answers; they need a trusted decision workflow that they own," said Todd Barr, CEO of Axonis. "Every time a member of your team works with AI, they're creating valuable context around how decisions are made, which data matters, and how judgment is applied. In the enterprise, that context is institutional knowledge and often trade secrets. You would never give away your dashboards or decision logic to a third party, yet that's effectively what happens when AI-assisted work lives outside your control. Axonis Decision Intelligence ensures the intelligence created through AI-assisted decisions remains an enterprise asset that can be trusted, defended, and reused."

Axonis Decision Intelligence is built on Axonis' AI-native federated architecture, which brings AI to the data rather than centralizing sensitive information. The platform operates across cloud, on-prem, edge, air-gapped, and intermittently connected environments, enforcing security, policy, and access controls where data already lives. With this release, the company also introduces Axonis enterprise federated MCP, its secure, federated implementation of the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Because Axonis sits directly in the execution path where data is accessed, policies are evaluated, and actions are taken, it can capture the full decision context as it unfolds. This structural position allows Axonis to record decision traces in a real-time context graph, rather than reconstructing them later through logs or ETL pipelines.

"Modern application development is hitting a 'trust wall' where the speed of AI output is outstripping an enterprise's ability to govern it," said Paul Nashawaty at theCUBE Research. "Our research shows that while 2025 was the year of AI experimentation, 2026 is the year of accountability. Axonis is addressing the critical missing link in the stack: a living system of record that treats the 'why' behind a decision as a durable asset. By embedding the Model Context Protocol (MCP) into a federated architecture, Axonis isn't just making AI faster; they are making it auditable and sovereign, which is the only way highly regulated industries will ever move from AI pilots to full-scale operational reality."

Axonis Decision Intelligence: Always-On Context Artifacts

As professionals increasingly work with AI systems as thought partners, each interaction generates valuable decision context. That context is fragmented across chats, dashboards, and external AI tools, leaving it unowned, unmanaged, and difficult to protect. Axonis Decision Intelligence addresses this gap by capturing every AI-assisted decision as a first-class object, creating a durable record of how the decision was formed.

Barr elaborates, "When a decision is made, the context behind it shouldn't disappear. In Axonis, every AI-assisted decision becomes an object that captures the data sources used, the interaction with the AI, and the human judgment applied. Because that context spans the federation, it remains connected to reality over time. That's what it means to have always-on context, and it's essential for trusting AI in real operations and creating better business outcomes."



Enterprise AI-Assisted Decision-Making at Scale

Axonis Decision Intelligence provides an intuitive, fully customizable role-aware interface designed for everyday decision-makers. Operators, analysts, clinicians, case managers, and risk professionals can review evidence, apply judgment, and formally attest decisions, creating an explicit record of who approved what, and why. Security and governance are enforced automatically in the background.

Axonis enables AI assistants to assemble relevant evidence and insights across systems, while human decision-makers apply judgment and formally attest outcomes. Axonis captures the full decision context, data, reasoning, and approval, creating a durable record that can be reviewed, defended, and replayed over time.

Secure Model Context Protocol

Axonis extends MCP beyond basic connectivity into an enterprise-grade control plane that governs how agents access data, invoke actions, and contribute to decisions, while enforcing security, policy, and accountability at every step.

Unlike standalone MCP deployments that require organizations to bolt security and governance on afterward, Axonis embeds MCP directly into its federated AI platform. Every agent interaction flows through Axonis' secure backend, where data-level security, attribute-based authorization, and role-aware access controls are applied consistently across humans, models, and agents. There is no implicit trust between tools, systems, or workflows, ensuring that AI-assisted actions operate strictly within enterprise policy.

Built for Every Enterprise: Retail, Supply Chains, Finance, Health, Government

Axonis federated architecture allows enterprise organizations to deploy AI agents across teams and functions using a single governed interface, while also supporting environments with strict compliance, data sovereignty, and regulatory requirements. Because Axonis operates directly on distributed data where it lives, enterprises can scale agent-based intelligence without centralizing sensitive information or exposing proprietary data.

For more information about Axonis Decision Intelligence, please visit: https://axonis.ai/decision-intelligence .

Download the press kit here | Watch Axonis Decision Intelligence Explainer

About Axonis

Axonis brings AI to the data, wherever that data lives. Originally developed inside a US government solutions provider to the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Axonis enables secure, real-time AI on production, operational, sovereign, and edge data without moving the data. Axonis accelerates time-to-AI value while providing zero-trust, data-level security, and enabling cross-organization AI collaboration without sharing data.

For more information, visit axonis.ai .

