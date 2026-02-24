New to The Street and Wall Street New York Magazine Launch Weekly Executive Publication with Integrated NewsOut Video Press Distribution

Featured Cover: Virtuix Holdings | Weekly Monday Distribution to ~5 Million Subscribers

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / New to The Street today announced the official weekly launch of Wall Street New York Magazine in partnership with NewsOut, integrating physical and digital magazine distribution with coordinated Monday video press releases reaching an audience approaching 5 million subscribers across the New to The Street and NewsOut YouTube networks.

Each Monday, covered companies will receive:

Physical and digital magazine placement

Distribution to New to The Street's 31,000+ executive and investor database

NewsOut video press release launch

Cross-platform amplification across NTTS television and digital properties

This structured model creates recurring, predictable executive visibility aligned with broadcast, digital, and print media channels.

Weekly Cover Feature

Virtuix Holdings

The inaugural cover spotlights Virtuix Holdings and its leadership in immersive virtual reality entertainment technology.

Inside This Week's Edition

Featured companies include:

NRx Pharmaceuticals

Blackbarn Restaurant

NeOnc Technologies

Vivos Therapeutics

Dr. Lee Gause - Smile Design

Lantern Pharma

Roadzen

YY Group Holding Limited

Global Chamber

GAPR.BIZ

BioVie Inc.

Executive Commentary



Shota Bagaturia, CEO of NewsOut and Founder of Wall Street New York Magazine, commented:



"The convergence of premium print, digital distribution, and structured video press releases represents the future of executive media positioning. By aligning Wall Street New York Magazine with NewsOut and New to The Street's broadcast ecosystem, we are creating a recurring, institutional-grade visibility platform. Every Monday, featured companies are not simply published - they are amplified across television, digital, and a nearly five-million-subscriber distribution architecture. This is about building sustained narrative equity, not one-time exposure."

Structured Monday Rollout

Each weekly cycle includes:

Magazine publication (physical + digital)

Coordinated NewsOut video press release

Distribution to ~5M combined YouTube subscribers

Executive database circulation (31,000+)

Television and social amplification through New to The Street

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year-old nationally recognized business television brand and one of the longest-running sponsored financial programming platforms in the United States. Broadcasting weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business as sponsored programming, the platform reaches over 250 million households across the United States, MENA, and Latin America through its international television syndication footprint.

Filming from the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite, New to The Street has built the largest YouTube subscriber base globally dedicated to public companies, with a combined digital distribution network exceeding 4.5 million subscribers - making it the most subscribed-to public company media channel worldwide.

The company integrates:

National and international television broadcasts

Global digital distribution

Earned media placements

Iconic Times Square and NYC Financial District outdoor campaigns

Executive database circulation

Weekly magazine publication

Structured NewsOut video press release distribution

This vertically integrated media ecosystem delivers predictable, recurring visibility at institutional scale.

For participation inquiries:



Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

