Mag Magna Corp. Appoints New Board Members and Officers

Mag Magna Corp. (OTCID:MGNC) (the "Company"), a rare earth minerals mining company, announced that Jamal (Jamie) Khurshid, Gonca Demir, Daniel Marcus and Nicholas Gregory have been appointed to the Board of Directors of Mag Magna Corp. Mr. Khurshid has also been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In addition, Michael D. Noonan has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Mr. Khurshid is a Fintech Veteran with deep sector experience as executive director at Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. Known in capital markets for leading two consortium ventures, (IHS) Markit Boat for European MiFID regulatory transparency and LSEG's Turquoise MTF. Jamie is recognized for defining the first voluntary transparency regime for the global bullion market on behalf of the London Bullion Market Association, authorized by the Bank of England with oversight from the UK FCA. He has been a joint partner of Cinnober Financial Technology, a Swedish Fintech that operated global exchanges and clearing houses, and was sold to Nasdaq.

He was the founder and Chairman of Jacobi Asset Management, Europe's first and only spot Bitcoin ETF issuer. Jamie is also co-founder of Digital RFQ, an FCA registered payments platform facilitating global cross border payments through the use of blockchain technology. He sold Digital RFQ to US listed Nukkleus Inc. where he was an executive board member, Chief Operating Officer and CEO.

Notably, Jamie was voted by Financial News as one of the top 40 under 40 in trading and technology in 2015 and named in the 'Exchange invest' Top 1000 most influential people in global financial markets in 2017.

Mr. Noonan has more than 25 years of corporate finance, corporate governance experience with companies listed on NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange. Most recently Michael served as Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer for Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity and intellectual property company. He also served as chief financial officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Sky Petroleum Inc., an international oil and gas exploration company. Previously, Michael served as a senior director in the finance department responsible for investor relations, human resources, and mergers and acquisitions at Forgent Networks, an IP company that generated over $140 million in licensing revenues.

Mr. Noonan received a BBA in Business Administration and Economics from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, an MBA from Athabasca University in Alberta, Canada; and an Executive JD from Purdue University Global in Los Angeles, California.

Ms. Demir is an international business executive with over 17 years of experience across healthcare, real estate development, and global organizations. She has held senior leadership and advisory roles in complex, multi-jurisdictional environments, working closely with founders, boards, and executive teams. Most recently, Ms. Demir served as Chief of Staff to the Founder and Chairman of ND Group, supporting strategic decision-making, senior stakeholder engagement and execution across international operations spanning more than 40 countries.

Earlier, Ms. Demir served as Business Development Director at Ecolog Germany, where she played a key role establishing the company as Germany's leading provider of testing and vaccination services during the pandemic, with over 15 million tests and 1.5 million vaccinations delivered. Immediately after, she became the Managing Director of EcoCare GmbH, where she led the development of a digital healthcare platform. She began her career in real estate development and investment, spending a decade working on large-scale commercial projects, transactions and international market expansion.

Ms. Demir holds a BSc in Social and Political Science from Sabanci University and completed executive education at Harvard Medical School focused on digital transformation in healthcare. She is fluent in German, Turkish and English, and is a mother of three.

Mr. Marcus leads MarcX, a business consultancy providing strategic advice and practical solutions to clients across the financial markets ecosystem. With over 30 years of industry experience, he brings a rare combination of senior business leadership and deep legal expertise. Previously, Dan served as co-Head of Tradition's EMEA business, alongside roles as Global Head of Business Development and Strategy. A qualified solicitor, he has also held General Counsel positions at both Tradition and the London Stock Exchange, giving him a strong command of regulatory, legal, and market-structure considerations. From 2022 through November 2024, Mr. Marcus was a Director of T3 Defense Inc. (formerly Nukkleus, Inc.), a company engaged in the distribution of drones' payloads in the defense and homeland security markets within the United States.

Dan has played a key role in the creation and management of innovative electronic trading platforms, including Trad-X and ParFX, and in the development of industry-wide standards and benchmarks such as the ICE Swap Rate and Term SONIA.

He is an active contributor to financial markets thought leadership, authoring publications, regulatory submissions, and op-eds, and regularly appearing as a subject-matter expert at industry events and in the media. Dan is driven by delivering tangible value for clients and partners, leveraging his extensive network and experience to help them navigate complexity and achieve their strategic objectives.

Mr. Gregory is Founder and CEO of CommerceBlock, a firm concentrating in the cryptocurrency industry. He is also a founding member of Crypto UK, driving innovation in digital assets, since 2012. He has developed blockchain systems and programs for Verizon, Capgemini, Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan. Mr. Gregory is former Vice President at Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, and JPMorgan. From 2022 through November 2024, Mr. Gregory was a Director of T3 Defense Inc. (formerly Nukkleus, Inc.), a company engaged in the distribution of drones' payloads in the defense and homeland security markets within the United States. He is also a Digital Assets Authority, having been quoted in major publications for cryptocurrency insights and having advised government trade bodies on regulatory and market matters.

ABOUT MAG MAGNA CORP.

The Company engages in the rare earth minerals mining industry, having acquired its first mining properties in January 2026. The Company intends to acquire attractive undeveloped rare earth mineral mining properties and, thereafter, engage in the mining of the present rare earth minerals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, and projections about our future results, performance, prospects, and opportunities. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts or by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "potential," "should," "will," "will be," "would," the negative of these terms and similar expressions, but this is not an exclusive way of identifying such statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The Company will continue to file annual, quarterly, and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates specified in such filings or releases. Except as expressly required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after any such date, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by us, or on our behalf. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

