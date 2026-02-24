Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Strengthens Institutional Reporting Infrastructure Through Workiva Adoption While Expanding AI-Fintech Ecosystem with Strategic Partner PayToMe.co

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) ("Nixxy" or the "Company"), an AI infrastructure company advancing telecom and fintech convergence, today announced the continued strengthening of its institutional reporting and governance framework through the adoption of Workiva's enterprise-grade SEC reporting platform.

Workiva supports financial reporting, audit, and compliance workflows for a substantial majority of Fortune 500 companies. By implementing institutional-grade disclosure infrastructure aligned with modern capital markets standards, Nixxy reinforces its commitment to transparency, internal control rigor, and scalable public company operations.

As public markets demand heightened accountability, data precision, and governance discipline, Nixxy views financial reporting modernization as a strategic investment rather than an administrative function. The adoption enhances structured collaboration across finance, legal, and audit teams while improving workflow integrity for Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and related filings.

"Institutional-grade reporting infrastructure is foundational to disciplined growth," said Julia Yu, CPA, CFO of Nixxy, Inc. "Strengthening our SEC reporting framework enhances operational precision, supports capital markets engagement, and aligns directly with our long-term AI infrastructure expansion strategy."

Capital Markets Readiness Supporting AI Expansion

Nixxy's AI-native platform is focused on telecom and fintech convergence, integrating intelligent transaction systems, compliance-ready architecture, and scalable financial infrastructure designed to support cross-border commerce. The Company believes that technological innovation must be matched with governance maturity to build durable enterprise value.

By aligning enterprise-grade reporting systems with its AI infrastructure roadmap, Nixxy enhances institutional credibility and strengthens readiness for future strategic initiatives, capital raises, and potential expansion opportunities.

Strategic Fintech Ecosystem: PayToMe.co

As part of its broader fintech ecosystem strategy, Nixxy maintains a strategic relationship with PayToMe.co ("PayToMe"), an AI-native fintech infrastructure platform focused on cross-border commerce, embedded payments, and digital transaction enablement.

PayToMe.co integrates with over 12,000 financial institutions through leading financial technology partners including Plaid, Stripe, and IBM, and enables customers to securely connect to Intuit (QuickBooks) directly from within the PayToMe.co dashboard-without leaving the platform environment. This seamless, embedded integration reduces operational friction for businesses of all sizes while enabling structured, real-time financial data workflows.

The PayToMe platform demonstrates how AI-driven fintech infrastructure can simplify global payments, compliance processes, and financial connectivity for businesses operating across borders. By combining embedded payment rails, compliance logic, and financial reporting interoperability, the ecosystem enhances transaction transparency and operational efficiency.

Future Integration Pathways

While Nixxy's current Workiva implementation focuses on strengthening SEC reporting and institutional compliance processes, the Company continues to evaluate future API-based integrations that may enhance structured financial data synchronization across its broader fintech ecosystem. Such integrations, if pursued, could support enhanced reporting automation and interoperability across enterprise platforms. Nixxy believes that scalable governance infrastructure, combined with intelligent transaction systems, creates a differentiated foundation for long-term shareholder value creation.

Investor Positioning

Through the combined advancement of AI infrastructure, institutional reporting discipline, and fintech ecosystem partnerships, Nixxy is positioning itself as a capital markets-aligned AI platform company. The Company believes that strengthening compliance architecture while expanding AI-native fintech capabilities increases strategic flexibility and enhances investor confidence.

By integrating governance modernization with fintech enablement, Nixxy and its broader ecosystem aim to create scalable, compliance-ready digital infrastructure capable of supporting telecom-fintech convergence at enterprise scale.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) is a communications and data infrastructure company focused on scaling carrier-grade telecom rails spanning messaging, voice, and automation-enabled workflows. The Company is focused on executing disciplined growth across communications and adjacent ecosystems where infrastructure, identity, and transaction workflows converge.

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is an AI-native FinTech pioneer building the world's most intelligent financial infrastructure for businesses of all sizes. Founded in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co provides a unified platform for embedded payments, AI bookkeeping, intelligent invoicing, compliance automation, and cross-border transaction management-helping companies scale faster and operate smarter through intelligent automation and real-time financial insight.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. powers transparency, accountability and trust. Finance, accounting, sustainability, risk and audit teams from more than 6,000 organizations worldwide rely on Workiva for their mission critical work. We transform how customers connect data, unify processes, and empower teams in a secure, audit-ready, AI-powered, collaborative platform. Learn more at workiva.com.

Filings and press releases can be found at https://nixxy.com/investor-relations.

