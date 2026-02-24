Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
24.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
Nielsen Black Diverse Intelligence Series: The Black Influence

How Black culture & identity drive the market

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Download the 2026 Black DIS Report

Black consumers are sending a clear signal to businesses that want to leverage their buying power, influence, and brand loyalty. Get the key insights into Black consumer trends that brands need to know to win over Black audiences in 2026 and beyond.

Now in its 15th year, data from the Black Diverse Intelligence Series underscores that cultural and economic impact from Black audiences is only growing. By moving beyond superficial engagement and understanding where Black audiences are headed next, advertisers, marketers, and brands can discover opportunities for real impact.

Findings at a glance:

67% of Black consumers agree they pay more attention to brands that reflect their culture compared to 46% overall.

Source: Nielsen Attitudes on Representation Study, 2025
52% of Black audiences are more likely to purchase from established brands partnering with creators, personalities, or organizations connected to their fandoms or interests.

Source: Nielsen Advanced Audience Attitudes Study, 2025
70% of Black consumers report they'll stop buying from brands perceived as devaluing their community.

Source: Nielsen Attitudes on Representation Study, 2025
Nielsen's research confirms that when brands commit to inclusive strategies, informed representation, and powerful storytelling, marketers move beyond simple transactions to generate a profound, emotional connection that cements lasting trust and long-term loyalty.

Inside the 2026 Black DIS Report, you'll discover four opportunity areas:

Informed representation matters most

The demand for authenticity has never been higher. Black audiences are more than twice as likely to rank authentic and accurate representation of their race or ethnicity as the strongest motivation to engage with new content.

Black fans are a force across sports

Where Black sports fans can be found and how they engage is evolving. And while Black sports fans are serious about supporting brand sponsors, brands need to be informed, intentional, and purposeful in how they activate in order to benefit.

The unique nature and shifting attention of Black audiences

Live viewing and real-time social media engagement are strong characteristics of Black audiences, averaging nearly five hours more of Live TV than most U.S. viewers. And Black America is fueling growth across the media landscape including a 135% increase in Black heavy podcast listeners.

Winning Black audiences by engaging individual passions and identities

Black audiences are bringing unique perspectives to the individualized passions that fuel today's subcultures-such as food, travel, reality TV, gaming, and anime. These groups are highly engaged and embrace brands associated with the content and creators they follow.

Find more stories and multimedia from Nielsen at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Nielsen
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nielsen



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nielsen-black-diverse-intelligence-series-the-black-influence-1140440

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
