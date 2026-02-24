Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 25,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for total proceeds of $2,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant being exercisable for an additional Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for 18 months from the date of issue.

Proceeds from the Offering shall be used to fund ongoing exploration and definition drilling at the Company's 100%-owned, 2,100 hectare, Tower Mountain Gold Property, located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, 40 kilometres west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO states, "This Offering allows us to advance the Tower Mountain property through rapid conversion of the inferred resource to the measured and indicated category in advance of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and initial Scoping Study in Q4, 2026. We also plan to solicit bids from qualified independent consultants to establish the environmental baseline framework for the property with a view to initiating baseline sampling in 2026 as well."

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 15, 2026 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month plus a day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and policies of the TSXV.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV consisting of a cash fee equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and finder's warrants equal to up to 6% of the Units and FT Shares sold under the Offering. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 18 months from the Closing Date.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 40-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,100-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive center. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements.

