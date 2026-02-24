Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Visit Avant Exploration at Booth #7824N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Avant Exploration is a drone-based data acquisition provider delivering advanced geophysical and topographic surveys to the global mineral exploration industry. As part of the broader Avant Group - spearheaded by Brazil's leading UAV geophysics provider - the company maintains physical presence in Canada, Brazil, the United States, Chile, and Guyana, with operational capability throughout the Americas. Since 2017, Avant has established a strong track record of producing exceptionally clean, complete, and high-resolution multi-physics datasets delivered with industry-leading mobilization and turnaround times. Specializing in UAV (drone-based) magnetic surveys, gamma-ray spectrometry (radiometric surveys), VLF-EM surveys, and low-altitude airborne LiDAR mapping, Avant integrates multiple geophysical methods into unified workflows that accelerate target generation, enhance data confidence, and reduce exploration risk. Exploration teams are invited to submit their active projects to discover how integrated UAV-based geophysics can unlock faster, more informed exploration decisions.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

