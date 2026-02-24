Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) ("Palamina" or the "Company") has completed a sampling and mapping program at its 100% owned Cristel Copper Tin Project in south eastern Peru. Cristel is located approximately 40 kilometers north of Minsur S.A.'s San Rafael copper tin mine. San Rafael is characterized by unusual vertical metal zonation, where a high-grade copper deposit is found in the upper, near-surface levels, while the world-class tin mineralization is located at greater depths.

At Cristel, Palamina carried out rock chip sampling in 2022 and channel and rock chip sampling in late 2025. Select results are summarized below:

Table 1 - Results of rock & channel sampling from the Cristel Project

Sample

Number Sample

Type Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Fe

(%) Sn

(ppm) 005946 Rock Chip 5.0 <0.005 0.8 0.04 13.40 <10 005947 Rock Chip 3.0 <0.005 0.6 0.07 >15 <10 005948 Rock Chip 3.0 0.10 1.1 0.12 >15 <10 005949 Rock Chip 15.0 0.19 <0.2 0.04 >15 <10 005950 Rock Chip 15.0 0.18 24.7 3.70 >15 <10 005951 Rock Chip 10.0 0.41 6.5 2.60 >15 11 005952 Rock Chip 5.0 0.32 3.7 2.47 12.24 <10 005954 Rock Chip 5.0 0.61 4.5 4.43 >15 12 008896 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.04 8.51 <10 008897 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.04 12.67 <10 008898 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.03 11.23 <10 008900 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.04 11.04 <10 008901 Channel 2.4 <0.005 <0.2 0.08 13.37 <10 008902 Channel 2.2 <0.005 <0.2 0.04 14.33 <10 008903 Channel 2.2 <0.005 <0.2 0.07 10.91 <10 008904 Channel 2.2 <0.005 <0.2 0.05 17.02 <10 008907 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.05 16.77 <10 008908 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.04 23.84 <10 008909 Channel 0.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.03 13.96 <10 008910 Channel 1.9 0.01 <0.2 0.02 18.85 <10 008911 Channel 2.2 <0.005 <0.2 0.05 23.16 <10 008913 Channel 2.2 <0.005 <0.2 0.05 23.68 <10 008915 Channel 2.2 <0.005 <0.2 0.06 18.88 <10 008919 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.06 23.47 <10 008920 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.02 14.42 <10 008925 Channel 1.7 <0.005 <0.2 0.00 9.80 <10 008927 Channel 2.0 0.01 <0.2 0.01 16.94 <10 008929 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.06 24.07 <10 008930 Channel 2.0 <0.005 <0.2 0.02 16.27 <10 008931 Channel 2.2 0.01 <0.2 0.03 24.56 <10 008932 Rock Chip 4.0 0.32 1.8 1.89 9.78 13 008933 Channel 1.5 <0.005 <0.2 0.23 3.48 <10

Figure 1 - Location of chip & channel samples at the Cristel Project

Andrew Thomson, President of Palamina, commented, "The mapping and sampling program completed at Cristel was designed to investigate the potential for Cristel to host a surface copper deposit and a significant tin deposit at depth, similar to Minsur S.A.'s San Rafael copper-tin deposit located approximately 40 km to the south. San Rafael sits within the prolific Central Andean tin belt, which extends into Bolivia. San Rafael is the world's highest-grade primary tin deposit. A rock chip sample from the sulphide gossan zone at Cristel returned 4.43% copper, 0.61 g/t gold, and 12 ppm tin. Drill testing of the gossan zones at Cristel has never been carried out."





Colour anomaly at south end of Cristel project

Sample 8933: 0.23 % Cu within monzonite intrusive

Geological Summary

The geology of the Cristel Project is dominated by metasedimentary rocks of the Ordovician Sandia Formation, which have been intruded by stocks, sills and dikes of intermediate granitic rocks. Work at Cristel is in the early stages, but mineralization is thought to represent a magmatic-hydrothermal system with mineralization spatially related to the dikes.

Broadly speaking, mineralization consists of veins and veinlets of quartz and sulfides (and their weathering products), hydrothermal breccias, and silicified meta-sandstones. Where unoxidized, mineralization occurs as pyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite. When oxidized, mineralization consists of gossans of iron and manganese oxides with associated secondary copper minerals and scorodite. Gangue minerals include quartz, calcite and siderite. It is the oxidized sulfides across the Property that create a prominent "color anomaly" that can be observed from distance.

In detail, two vein systems are present. The northern system consists of veins two to six meters in width, and the southern system consists of veins up to 15 meters in width.

Significant structures with strong alteration

Sulphide vein within gossan zone

Property History

Small historical workings are scattered across the property, focused primarily on veins and gossans. In the early 2000's Desafil Minero S.A.C., a subsidiary of Consorcio Minero Horizonte ('Horizonte'), conducted ground magnetics and induced polarization surveys on a portion of the property. Rock samples were also collected at this time. No data from this work is available, although some small geophysical maps are available in a student thesis.

In 2008, four holes of a planned 18-hole core drilling program were completed by Horizonte over a total of 2,227 meters. The holes were designed to test the down-dip projection of mineralization encountered at surface, or geophysical anomalies. No detailed results are available, but two of the four holes intersected narrow mineralized intervals ranging between 0.5% and 1% copper over less than 1 meter. It is noteworthy that the holes are drilled in the opposite direction (away from) the bulk of the sampling by Palamina.

Technical Note on Sampling

In most cases, channel samples, ranging in length from 1.5 to 2.0 meters were cut using a rock saw and material was removed by hammer and chisel and placed into sample bags. Samples were delivered to the Certimin S.A. sample preparation facility in Juliaca. Sample pulps were then transported by Certimin S.A. to their laboratory in Lima, where they were analyzed for 36 elements.

QAQC consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials of known value and blank material. Results are analyzed upon receipt of results and concerns addressed immediately.

The technical information herein has been reviewed and approved by Steve Preismeyer, C.P.G., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Preismeyer acts as a consultant to Palamina.

About Palamina

Palamina is an exploration company with a land bank of gold projects in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt in southeastern Peru and a land bank of high grade silver-copper assets in southeastern and northeastern Peru. Palamina trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB under the symbol PLMNF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

