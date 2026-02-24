Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") has completed over 2,100 metres of its Phase 1 drill program at Castle East, the first 3,500-metre stage of a planned 30,000-metre campaign.

The program follows up on some of the highest-grade silver intercepts reported in the Cobalt Camp in recent years, including 19,308 g/t Ag over 1.30 metres (at 550.60m in CS-20-39W4) and 89,853 g/t Ag over 0.30 metres (at 557.46 m in CS-20-39).

A comprehensive reinterpretation of the Castle East dataset, encompassing geophysics, structural analysis, and over 75,000 metres of historical drilling, has identified a potential 29 discrete vein structures in a new geological model. Phase 1 is designed to confirm these modelled structures. The broader program aims to increase the resource estimate for Castle East and to position a ramp for underground access, enabling further drilling at depth and the recovery of a bulk sample for processing at the Company's fully permitted high-grade mill in Cobalt, Ontario.

Hole CS26-129W2 at 483.2m downhole showing silver-cobalt mineralization in quartz-carbonate vein with native silver in wallrock fractures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/285001_f162d4fc9406bbb0_002full.jpg

Three holes have been completed to date. Of these, CS-26-129W2 intersected three distinct mineralized intervals, consistent with the multi-vein architecture identified in the Company's 2025 3D geological model. Assay results are pending and will be released as they become available.

Native silver in the Cobalt Camp occurs both within high-grade vein structures and as fine fracture-filled silver in the adjacent host rock. To capture the full distribution of mineralization, the Company will report results using two sample widths for each interval: a narrower cut representing the high-grade vein proper, and a wider envelope that includes silver hosted in the surrounding wall rock. This dual-width approach is designed to give investors and future engineers a clear picture of both vein-scale grade and the broader mineralized zone available for bulk extraction, supporting the Company's planned transition from exploration drilling to underground development and bulk sampling through its existing processing infrastructure in the Cobalt Camp.

Management Commentary

"The 3D structural model gave us 29 target veins where previously we had five. Three holes in, and we are already seeing the multi-vein geometry the model predicted. That is the kind of early confirmation that tells you the geology is real and the program is on the right track," stated Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO.

"Our objective has not changed: confirm enough structure to justify a ramp, get underground, and put a bulk sample through our mill. Every metre we drill now is designed to move us closer to that decision."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 56 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. The report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario Canada with effective date of May 28, 2020 authored by M.Rachidi, P.Geo., Ph.D. of GoldMinds Geoservices. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate. The following notes were provided as part of the Resource Estimate report: 1 - The database used for this mineral estimate includes drill results obtained from historical (2011 one hole) to the recent 2019 drill program and wedges from the 2011 diamond drill hole; 2 - Mineral Resource is reported with mineable shape cut-off grade equivalent to 125$USD (258 g/t AgEq) including mining, shipping and smelting cost with recovery of 95%. The high-grade value of the mineral resources makes them direct shipping. Not all zones (mineable shapes) are above economic cut-off grade and zone 02b is a must-take material. The assay results are not capped as they are not considered as outliers at this stage and results are reproducible; 3 - The minimum horizontal width of the mineralized envelopes includes dilution and is 1.3m; and 4 - To convert volume to tonnage a specific gravity of 3.4 tonnes per cubic metre was used. Results are presented in-situ without mining dilution.

The above resource is now considered an historical resource. This historical resource remains relevant in that there is ongoing drilling to expand the known mineralization associated with that resource. The 2020 mineral resource was estimated in conformity with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines and is reported in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI-43-101. Insufficient work has been done since to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing battery-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the expectation that the Company will receive Exchange approval for the Proposed Transaction; the potential for silver recovery from tailings; the Company's processing capabilities and integrated strategy; and the anticipated benefits of Ontario's regulatory and funding frameworks.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285001

Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.