MIAMI, FL - February 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) -Travaleo, LLC ("Travaleo"), a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly-owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), today announced that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the owners and developer of the Hotel Tulasi Mandir project, a 28-villa luxury boutique hotel located on Isla de Coche, Estado Nueva Esparta, Venezuela. The MOU establishes a framework for the parties to collaborate on the new construction of the property into a world-class, branded luxury boutique destination in the Caribbean. The contemplated cooperation may include strategic development planning, capital advisory support, and the introduction of an internationally recognized hospitality brand, subject to definitive agreements. Travaleo anticipates that this project will mark its flagship debut in Venezuela and establish Travaleo as a premier entry gateway for international and U.S.-based investors looking to access institutional-grade, branded luxury real estate in the country. Under the terms of the MOU, the parties will work in good faith during a 90-day exploratory period to assess development plans, branding strategy, and financing alternatives. The MOU is non-binding with respect to any definitive transaction, except for customary confidentiality and related provisions. "This project represents a compelling opportunity to elevate an already exceptional location into a truly globally competitive luxury destination," said a representative of the Seller. "We are pleased to formalize our collaboration with Travaleo and look forward to exploring how their experience in branded hospitality and capital markets can help realize the full potential of this unique Caribbean asset." Oscar Brito, CEO of Travaleo and Genesis Holdings, added: "This project represents Travaleo's flagship debut in Venezuela and we intend for Travaleo to become a clear entry gateway for international and U.S.-based investors seeking institutional-grade exposure to Venezuelan branded luxury real estate. Venezuela has extraordinary natural assets, and we believe this development can set a new standard for thoughtfully new construction, premium boutique hospitality in the Caribbean. Beyond Isla de Coche, we are actively evaluating additional 'crown-jewel' locations and iconic properties - including select Caracas-based opportunities - that could ultimately be hosted on the Travaleo platform as we build out a curated portfolio across the country." The parties anticipate providing further updates as discussions progress and definitive agreements are negotiated. About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly-owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. https://www.travaleo.com/

X: @Travaleo_ invest@travaleo.com About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/

X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed transactions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

