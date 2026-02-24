Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has updated its research coverage on Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQX: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, P.Eng., MBA, QP crafted a report titled "Inaugural mineral resource at Reliance Gold Project sets the stage for further growth and discovery."

Report excerpt: "Endurance Gold Corp. reached a key de-risking milestone with the release of an inaugural Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project in southwest British Columbia. The MRE outlines 19.6 Mt grading 2.30 g/t gold, containing 1.45 Moz of gold, establishing Reliance as a meaningful emerging gold asset within the historic Bridge River Mining Camp. The resource is notably weighted toward near-surface mineralization, with 1.12 Moz hosted in an open-pit constrained component totalling 15.6 Mt at 2.23 g/t gold, supporting potential development flexibility and favourable mining economics. A further 0.33 Moz is defined in an underground inventory of 4.0 Mt at 2.58 g/t gold, providing higher-grade optionality. We view the project's location as a competitive advantage, benefiting from existing road access, hydroelectric power, water, and a local skilled workforce. Importantly, mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, positioning the current 1.45 Moz resource as a solid foundation for future growth through continued drilling."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals providing institutional-quality research coverage for small-cap equities.

