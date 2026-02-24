Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: AITX) (the "Company"), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today announced that it has received an order for three additional RIO Mini autonomous security towers from a Top 25 U.S. healthcare provider. The units will be deployed across new facilities within the client's national footprint, bringing the organization's total deployed RAD systems to a level approaching fifty units nationwide and reinforcing the continued expansion of RAD's presence within the healthcare sector.

This latest order builds on a multiyear relationship that has seen the healthcare provider steadily expand its use of RAD solutions across numerous campuses nationwide. What began as targeted deployments has evolved into a structured rollout strategy, with additional facilities coming online as performance benchmarks are met and operational teams gain confidence in the technology. The continued expansion across new locations reflects sustained satisfaction with the RIO Mini platform and reinforces RAD's growing role within large scale healthcare security environments.

"This continued expansion is a clear signal that RIO is delivering measurable results in healthcare environments," said Troy McCanna, Chief Security Officer at RAD. "Hospitals and medical campuses demand consistent performance, professional engagement, and technology that integrates seamlessly into complex operations. RIO has proven it can meet those expectations. What we are seeing across the sector is not experimentation, it is adoption at scale."

Healthcare facilities face persistent and evolving security challenges, including large open campuses, multiple public access points, parking structures, behavioral health considerations, and the need to protect staff, patients, and visitors around the clock. Traditional security models often struggle to maintain consistent coverage across expansive properties without significant labor costs. Autonomous security solutions such as RIO Mini provide a reliable presence, proactive deterrence, and real time visibility, helping healthcare organizations strengthen safety protocols while maintaining operational efficiency across diverse environments.

RAD invites security professionals and channel partners to experience RIO Mini in action at ISC West 2026. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations, speak directly with RAD leadership and product experts, and learn how autonomous security deployments are being proven, expanded, and scaled across real world environments. Meetings may be scheduled in advance or coordinated onsite throughout the event.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX)

AITX, through its primary subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is redefining the nearly $50 billion (US) security and guarding services industry1 through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry's existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers these cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

The Company's operations and internal controls have been validated through successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, which is a formal, independent audit that evaluates a service organization's internal controls for handling customer data and determines if the controls are not only designed properly but also operating effectively to protect customer data. This audit reinforces the Company's credibility with enterprise and government clients who require strict data protection and security compliance.

RAD is led by Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO and founder of AITX and RAD, who brings decades of experience in the security services industry. Reinharz serves as chair of the Security Industry Association's (SIA) Autonomous Solutions Working Group and as a member of the SIA Board of Directors. The RAD team also draws on extensive expertise across the sector, including Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, President of RAD and Chair of the ASIS International North American Regional Board of Directors, Troy McCanna, former FBI Special Agent and RAD's Chief Security Officer, and Stacy Stephens, co-founder of security robotics company Knightscope. Their combined backgrounds in security industry leadership, law enforcement, and robotics innovation reinforce RAD's ability to deliver proven, practical, and disruptive solutions to its clients.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-R, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com , www.stevereinharz.com, www.raddog.ai, www.radgroup.ai, www.saramonitoring.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on X @SteveReinharz.

