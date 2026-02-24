Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
24.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: AI Data Platform DDN Appoints Guido Torrini as Finance Chief

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 24th

  • Equities are little changed this morning after President Trump's 10% global levies officially went into effect early today.
  • H&R Block CEO Curtis Campbell will join NYSE Live today to share why this tax season is particularly 'complex.'
  • Amer Sports says it delivered 27% revenue growth in 2025 during its Q4 earnings report. The firm's executives join NYSE Live to break down the numbers.
  • AI data intelligence platform DDN announces the appointment of Guido Torrini as Chief Financial Operating Officer.

Opening Bell
Lower East Side Partnership recognized for its continued dedication to keeping Lower Manhattan safe, including its ongoing snow preparedness and winter operations

Closing Bell
Covista (NYSE: CVSA) celebrates its Investor Day, name change, and trading under its new ticker

CONEXPO-CON/AGG leaders interviewed at NYSE.

