Onit Expands Legal Operations Community with the OnPoint Community

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Onit, a global leader in AI-native legal operations solutions, today announced the expansion of its professional community through a new website, now unified under the OnPoint Community by Onit name. This reflects Onit's continued investment in community-driven learning and peer connection for legal and legal operations professionals.

Community has long been a core part of Onit's customer-first approach. The OnPoint Community builds on that foundation with expanded functionality, deeper engagement opportunities, and a more unified experience for members.

"Legal operations leaders are navigating constant change--from AI adoption to evolving business expectations--and they need practical insight from people who are in it with them," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "The OnPoint Community reinforces our belief that technology alone isn't enough. Real progress happens when you pair purpose-built tools with education, connection, and shared learning."

A new community experience for all legal and legal ops professionals

The OnPoint Community offers a private, members-only environment designed to help legal, legal operations, and legal tech professionals learn from one another, share real-world experience, and be supported with tools and resources as the industry evolves. Membership is free and open to the broader legal ecosystem.

At launch, the OnPoint Community focuses on two core areas:

Content and resources

Members gain access to a growing library of curated resources designed to support day-to-day legal operations work, including articles, whitepapers, and newsletters. The OnPoint Community also features a dedicated AI Center, powered by Onit's internal AI Center of Excellence, offering educational content to help legal and legal ops teams stay current on rapidly evolving technology, as well as free courses such as an AI Literacy Course.

Peer-to-peer connection

The OnPoint Community brings professionals together through topic-based groups, including an AI Peer Group, workflow development and innovation-focused groups, and Onit User Groups exclusive to customers. These groups foster peer-to-peer learning, with opportunities to join events, share experiences, and learn directly from fellow practitioners. Alongside digital connection, Onit continues to invest in in-person engagement, including access to major industry events and regional gatherings that bring members together.

"I really appreciate Onit creating this series in this format," said Lauren Richer, Director of Legal Operations and Corporate Affairs at Varsity Brands and participant in the AI Peer Group. "Legal Departments and Legal Ops, more specifically, have a lot to say, but also a lot of questions, and it is extremely helpful to have a group of peers to discuss these topics with. You can't do this work in a bubble."

Onit customers will continue to experience dedicated user groups and additional customer-only benefits, while the broader community is intentionally designed to encourage collaboration across the legal ecosystem.

"We are creating more space for real-world insight from peers navigating the same challenges," said Jean Yang, Vice President of AI Transformation and Community at Onit. "The OnPoint Community is intentionally peer-led, while our AI Center provides the tools, expertise, and practical guidance teams need to turn AI from concept into real operational impact."

Investing in the full legal ops journey

The expansion of the OnPoint Community reflects Onit's commitment to supporting legal teams beyond software through education, peer connection, and real-world insight. Over the past year, Onit has continued to scale community programming and member benefits, with continued enhancements planned throughout the year.

Existing community members can activate their accounts with a simple password reset.

Legal and legal operations professionals can join the OnPoint Community today to access peer connection, practical resources, and ongoing AI education at community.onit.com.

About Onit

Onit provides AI-native legal operations solutions that help legal teams manage spend, risk, contracts, and operational complexity. Through its Unity suite of products, agents, and workflows, Onit delivers integrated solutions designed for modern legal operations. Founded in 2011, Onit supports more than 3,000 customers globally in improving visibility, enforcing governance, and driving measurable efficiency across legal and business teams.

