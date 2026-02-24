Anzeige
Token Communities Ltd.: The Very First A.I. Solar FTZ + QOZ + QROZ Community in the U.S.

A Revolutionary Smart A.I. Community is becoming a Reality

APOZ is aiming to be the very first A.I. Community in the U.S.

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID:TKCM), its APOZ Project (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone) is on the right track to become the first revolutionary A.I. community in the U.S..

According to Mr. David Champ, who is the president and CEO of the Company that APOZ is currently the only known FTZ + QOZ (Foreign Trade Zone + Rural Qualified Opportunity Zone) dual-federal status business park in the U.S. today, it is designed to accommodate up to 300 companies to set up their manufacturing and/or final assembly operations, to take advantages of the tariff deferral and capital gain tax deferral & exemptions to create a win-win mutually-benefited strategic synergy between the U.S. and its trading partners such as Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, China and Southeast Asian countries. This project is currently getting ready for application submission to the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers for the Wetland Delineation final approval, and MUD (Municipal Utility District) formation application.

Ms. Ruby Lin who is a director of the board of Token Communities further states, APOZ as America's First AI-Driven, Solar-Powered Triple-Zone Community ( QOZ + FTZ + QROZ ), it is designed to be a self-evolving, energy-independent smart community built for the future. APOZ is the first fully solar-powered AI community in the U.S., built inside a Triple-Zone federal overlay (QOZ + FTZ + QROZ / Qualified Opportunity Zone + Foreign Trade Zone + Qualified Rural Opportunity Zone ), This combination creates a nationally unique development with:

  • Zero-carbon energy independence

  • AI-optimized micro-grid

  • Federal tax incentives

  • Lower operating costs

  • Higher investor returns

APOZ integrates AI, solar energy, affordable modular housing, and logistics into a scalable community platform.

< Vision & Mission >

To build America's first AI-Evolving, Solar-Powered Community, where energy, infrastructure, and governance continuously improve through machine learning and renewable power.

  • Deliver a 100% solar-powered residential and commercial ecosystem

  • Use AI to optimize energy, mobility, and community operations

  • Reduce resident utility costs by 40-70%

  • Create a resilient, disaster-ready micro-grid

  • Build a replicable model for future U.S. communities

< Market Opportunity >

  • U.S. solar adoption growing 20-30% annually

  • Grid instability increasing (Texas, California, Florida)

  • Federal incentives for renewable energy and rural electrification

  • Rising demand for energy-independent communities

APOZ becomes a national showcase for A.I. + solar + affordable housing.

< APOZ A.I. Community Model >

A. Smart A.I-Optimized Solar Micro-Grid -

APOZ operates a community-scale solar micro-grid with :

  • Rooftop + community solar farms

  • AI-managed battery storage

  • AI-predicted energy demand curves

  • Dynamic load balancing

  • EV charging optimization

  • Blackout-proof islanding mode

Outcome:

  • 40-70% lower resident utility bills

  • 30-50% lower community OPEX

  • Energy independence during storms

  • Revenue from excess power sales

  • This becomes one of APOZ's strongest investor selling points.

B. AI Adaptive Living OS -

  • Predictive energy usage

  • Smart HVAC optimization

  • Solar-aware scheduling for appliances

  • AI-driven demand response

C. AI Micro-Economy Engine -

  • Solar-powered shared mobility

  • Solar-powered logistics hub

  • Solar-powered community marketplace

D. AI-Enhanced Modular Housing -

All homes include:

  • Integrated solar roofs

  • Battery storage

  • Smart inverters

  • Energy-learning algorithms

E. AI Governance DAO -

  • Transparent energy budgeting

  • Community voting on energy reinvestment

  • Solar revenue-sharing options

< APOZ Triple-Zone Advantage >

Solar strengthens each zone :

Zone Type Benefit Solar Advantage

QOZ Tax elimination Solar CAPEX qualifies for additional incentives

FTZ Logistics & manufacturing Solar-powered assembly reduces operating cost

QROZ Rural incentives Eligible for federal renewable energy grants, APOZ becomes the only solar-powered Triple-Zone community in the U.S.

< Business Model & Revenue Streams >

Recurring Revenue - Rental Income with Annual Escalation, Common Area Maintenance fees, FTZ Zone Operator fees, service fees, and many more -

* Solar Energy Revenue

  • Resident energy subscriptions

  • Commercial energy sales

  • Excess power sold back to grid

  • EV charging revenue

* Community-as-a-Service (CaaS)

  • Solar monitoring

  • Energy optimization

  • Battery health analytics

* AI Micro-Economy Fees

Solar-powered mobility + logistics.

* FTZ Logistics Revenue

Solar reduces warehouse OPEX.

* Data-as-Equity Platform

Now includes energy data participation.

* Development Phasing

Phase 1 - Solar + AI Infrastructure (0-12 months)

  • Solar micro-grid design

  • Battery storage procurement

  • AI energy OS v1

  • FTZ activation

  • MUD formation

Phase 2 - First 200 Solar-Powered Units (12-30 months)

  • Solar rooftops + community solar field

  • Energy-optimized modular homes

  • Solar-powered mobility hub

Phase 3 - Scale to 1,000-3,000 Units (30-60 months)

  • Expand solar farms

  • Add commercial solar canopies

  • Solar-powered logistics center

Phase 4 - Replication (60+ months)

  • License AI + solar OS

  • Expand APOZ to multiple states

* Financial Model (Updated)

New Solar-Driven Economics

  • Utility savings: 40-70%

  • OPEX reduction: 30-50%

  • Solar revenue: $1.2M-$3.5M annually (stabilized)

  • Battery arbitrage revenue: additional 5-10%

* Target Returns -

  • Equity IRR: 20-30%

  • Equity Multiple: 2.5-4.0x

  • Stabilized NOI Margin: 40-55%

Solar significantly boosts investor returns.

* Competitive Advantages -

1. First Solar-Powered AI Community in the U.S.

A national showcase.

2. Only Triple-Zone AI + Solar Community

Regulatory + energy + tax moat.

3. Energy Independence

Storm-resilient, blackout-proof.

4. Lower OPEX, Higher NOI

Solar + AI = unbeatable economics.

5. Replicable Nationwide

Software + solar + modular = scalable.

Phase 1 Capital Raise

  • $ 25M - $ 45M equity

(increased due to solar micro-grid CAPEX)

Phase 2-3 Capital Raise

  • $100M - $180M ( mix of equity, debt, MUD bonds, solar financing )

* Exit Strategies -

1. Sell to Renewable Infrastructure Funds

Solar + AI = premium valuation.

2. Hold 10 years for QOZ tax elimination ( 100% Capital Gain Tax Exemption )

Maximizes returns.

3. Spin off AI + Solar OS

High-multiple SaaS + energy platform.

* Conclusion -

APOZ is now positioned as America's first AI-Driven, Solar-Powered Triple-Zone Community. A self-evolving, energy-independent, tax-advantaged community model that can scale nationwide.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

