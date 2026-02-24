Astelia Raises $35M to Turn Exposure Management From Guesswork Into AI-Powered Precision

Built by veterans of cyber operations, Astelia is the next evolution of exposure management, pinpointing the few vulnerabilities that pose real risk and delivering clear, environment-specific remediation.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Astelia, a cybersecurity platform founded by the leaders of Israel's National Red Team, announced today it has raised $35M million in combined seed and Series A funding led by Index Ventures and Team8 with participation from Holly ventures. The company is already working with dozens of customers, including leading Fortune 500 companies.

The funding arrives as security teams are drowning. Organizations now face an average of 135 new vulnerabilities every day, 40% more than the year before, while AI-powered threats are accelerating attackers' ability to exploit them, with a quarter of successful breaches now occurring within 24 hours of a vulnerability being disclosed. As a result, 78% of CISOs say AI-driven attacks are already impacting their security posture. Security teams are forced to chase an ever-growing backlog of alerts, leaving the few vulnerabilities that truly matter easier (and faster) to exploit.

Security teams already understand that not all vulnerabilities are equal, yet existing tools still leave them overwhelmed, forcing them to triage massive backlogs with limited proof of what is actually exploitable. Astelia combines deep analysis of each enterprise's real environment with agentic AI, mapping network topology, segmentation, and existing security controls while autonomous AI agents, trained by nation-state-level vulnerability research experts, analyze the technical prerequisites required to exploit vulnerabilities. By correlating exploitability with real-world reachability and attack paths, Astelia surfaces the small fraction of vulnerabilities that can lead to true exposure; in some deployments, out of nearly 3 million vulnerabilities, only around 30 were genuinely exploitable. Astelia then delivers environment-specific remediation plans that reduce exposure without forcing unnecessary patches in production systems, saving security and IT teams significant time and remediation costs.

"When you've spent years on both the offensive and defensive sides, you learn pretty quickly that most of the vulnerabilities defenders worry about are irrelevant to how attacks actually work," said Alon Noy, CEO and Co-Founder of Astelia. "We built Astelia because seeing that gap from both sides made it clear the industry was optimizing for the wrong problem. Security teams need to see their environment the way an attacker does, not the way a scanner does."

CEO Alon Noy previously served as the leader of Israel's National Red Team, the unit responsible for stress-testing the country's critical infrastructure defenses, working closely with the US Cyber Command. Co-founders Nadav Ostrovsky (CTO) and Roy Rajwan (CPO) served in key roles in the Israeli intelligence community as well as Israel's National Red Team, where they led elite teams focused on real-world attack paths, adversary behavior, and large-scale defensive systems.

"As AI reshapes both attacker capabilities and defensive expectations, the strategic imperative for enterprises is to move from assumed risk to provable exposure," says Juriaan Duizendstraal, Partner at Index Ventures. "Solutions that show where organizations are actually exposed enable CISOs to align cybersecurity with business priorities, reduce wasted effort, and turn vulnerability management from a reactive scramble into a preemptive defense."

"What convinced us about Astelia was the team and the worldview they bring," says Amir Zilberstein, Managing Partner at Team8. "Their background gives them a rare, end-to-end understanding of how security failures actually emerge inside real environments - not in theory. That perspective is embedded in the product itself. Astelia cuts through vulnerability noise by grounding decisions in real exposure, and we believe this team is redefining how enterprises operationalize security."

Astelia will use the capital to expand its AI-driven analysis capabilities, scale deployments, deepen technology partnerships, and grow its engineering, research, and global go-to-market teams. The company is focused on advancing attack-path modeling and supporting demand from organizations moving away from volume-based scanning toward evidence-driven exposure management, grounded in provable reachability rather than abstract risk scores.

Astelia is an AI-native exposure management platform that enables organizations to focus exclusively on vulnerabilities that are truly reachable and exploitable. By mapping real network topology and applying agentic AI to analyze exploit requirements, Astelia replaces vulnerability guesswork with predictive analysis. It eliminates noise, surfaces the 2% of vulnerabilities that actually represent real exposure, and delivers evidence-based remediation guidance beyond patching. The result is faster, more practical mitigation that aligns security and IT while saving time and resources.

