All Covered Launches Vulnerability Remediation Service to Close the Gap Between Managed IT and Managed Security

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / All Covered , a division of Konica Minolta and a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services across North America, today announced the launch of its Vulnerability Remediation service, an ongoing managed offering designed to help organizations continuously identify, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. The new service responds to growing demand from organizations across the nation, including highly regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and legal, where compliance requirements and evolving threat activity have made point-in-time vulnerability fixes insufficient.

The launch addresses a persistent gap in the managed services market, where vulnerability remediation often falls between MSP and MSSP responsibilities. Traditional MSPs tend to approach remediation as ad-hoc projects, while MSSPs frequently rely on automated scanning and patching without hands-on execution. By operating as both an MSP and MSSP, All Covered's Vulnerability Remediation service bridges this divide by combining continuous vulnerability identification and expert-led remediation within a single, ongoing managed service, reducing handoffs, eliminating duplicated effort, and establishing clear accountability.

"Too many organizations are frustrated, trying to manage vulnerabilities across disconnected tools and providers, with no one fully responsible for closing the loop," said Tara Swart, Director of Defensive Security & Compliance at All Covered. "That fragmentation creates delay, increases risk, and leaves known issues open far longer than they should be."

The company's internal research has shown that organizations that fail to remediate vulnerabilities quickly are more frequently targeted by cyber attackers, aligning with broader industry analysis revealing that only 2% of organizations report having fully implemented cyber resilience measures even as cyber risk climbs. Cybercrime tactics have evolved rapidly in recent years, driven in part by the rise of AI-enabled cybercrime-as-a-service models that allow attackers to weaponize new vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed.

The Vulnerability Remediation service is designed for organizations of all sizes that require continuous security assurance, with particular value for those operating under strict regulatory and compliance frameworks. It also supports organizations preparing for audits, recovering from security incidents, or managing risk with limited in-house security resources. Common vulnerability patterns addressed by the service include configuration and system hardening gaps, delayed or incomplete patching, outdated or unsupported software, shadow IT, missing firmware and BIOS updates, weak or expired certificates, and unmanaged or forgotten internet-facing assets. By centralizing responsibility for monitoring, prioritization, and remediation, the service reduces operational burden while improving security posture and compliance readiness.

"The highest risk organizations are often the ones unaware of vulnerabilities that fall outside standard patching," said Swart. "There's a widespread misconception that patching equals remediation, or that every vulnerability requires the same response. In reality, effective remediation is about visibility, prioritization, and expert judgment."

The launch supports All Covered's broader defense-in-depth security strategy, delivering integrated managed IT and managed security services through a layered, prevention-focused approach. Ongoing vulnerability management is a critical component of this model, helping reduce exposure across multiple layers of the environment.

