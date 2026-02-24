TurboTenant Surpasses 1 Million Landlords, Cementing Its Role as the Go-To Platform for Independent Rental Owners

The milestone reflects growing demand for simple, professional-grade tools as independent landlords modernize rental operations

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / TurboTenant , the leading all-in-one rental management platform for independent landlords, today announced that it has surpassed one million landlords on the platform, marking a major milestone that underscores the company's rapid growth and expanding influence in the U.S. rental housing market.

Built specifically for independent property owners, whether they have 1 or 100 units, TurboTenant helps landlords list properties, screen tenants, collect rent online, manage leases, and handle maintenance - all from a single, intuitive platform. The company's growth reflects rising demand for simple, professional-grade tools as independent landlords and renters increasingly adopt technology to operate more efficiently.

"Independent landlords are the backbone of the rental market, yet for years they've been forced to choose between clunky enterprise software or managing everything manually," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "Reaching one million landlords is proof that there's a better way. We've built TurboTenant to give landlords powerful tools that are easy to use, affordable, and designed around how they actually operate."

Independent landlords own 90% of single-family rental housing in the United States, often managing just a few units while balancing full-time jobs and other responsibilities. TurboTenant's platform enables these landlords to run their rentals like a business without the complexity and cost, or the steep learning curve of traditional property management systems or unreliable property managers.

TurboTenant's growth reflects the increasing demand for modern, accessible tools that help independent landlords professionalize their rental business. With a free-to-use model and ongoing product innovation, landlords in all 50 states now rely on TurboTenant to manage millions of rental listings, screenings, and rent payments each year.

"Our success has always been customer-driven," Nally added. "Landlords don't just sign up - they stick with us, recommend us, and grow with us. That's the foundation we're building on as we continue to scale."

The 1-million-landlord milestone comes as TurboTenant continues to expand its AI-powered capabilities, focusing on automation, compliance, and risk reduction to help landlords scale their portfolios and navigate an increasingly complex and digital rental landscape with confidence. Through TurboTenant's latest innovation, Autopilot , landlords gained access to hands-off property management technology at a flat-fee.

To learn more about TurboTenant, visit turbotenant.com.

ABOUT TURBOTENANT

TurboTenant is a free, all-in-one property management platform designed to help independent landlords and real estate investors professionalize their rental businesses and improve tenant satisfaction. With TurboTenant, landlords can market properties across dozens of listing sites, manage leads and applications, create state-specific leases, and collect rent online. More than 1 million landlords use TurboTenant to manage their rentals with confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Hiltner - 614.352.7160

johnh@interdependence.com

SOURCE: TurboTenant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/turbotenant-surpasses-1-million-landlords-cementing-its-role-as-the-go-to-platform-for-1140257