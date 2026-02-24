PowerOne Capital Corp. Acquires Shares of Verdera Energy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / PowerOne Capital Corp. announces that it has acquired 3,750,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of Verdera Energy Corp. ("Verdera Energy") (TSXV:V) and 306,000 Share purchase options in connection with the completion of the qualifying transaction of POCML 7 Inc. ("POCML 7") (TSXV:POC.P) in which POCML 7 acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Verdera Energy Corp. (to be renamed Verdera Energy Holdings Inc.) (the "Transaction"). PowerOne Capital Corp. (the "Acquiror"), a corporation with a head office in Toronto, is a joint actor of Pat DiCapo, an individual with an office in Toronto, Ontario.

Immediately prior to completion of the Transaction, Mr. DiCapo had direct and indirect ownership, control or direction of 7,000,000 pre-consolidation common shares of POCML 7 (or 4,595,955 Shares) and 550,000 options of POCML 7 exercisable into 550,000 pre-consolidation shares of POCML 7 (or 361,111 Shares), which were exercised prior to the closing of the Transaction representing approximately 68.1% of the shares of POCML 7.

As a result of the Transaction, Mr. DiCapo, together with his joint actors, has direct and indirect ownership, control or direction of 8,707,066 Shares and 306,000 Share purchase options, representing approximately 11.5% (or 11.9% of the Shares on a partially-diluted basis).

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and joint actors may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of Verdera Energy or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the joint actors have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5.1 of Form 62-103F1.

An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where Verdera Energy is a reporting issuer and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To obtain a copy of the report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, please contact:

Andrew Todd

DSA Corporate Services LP.

Tel: 416-848-0107

Fax: 416-848-0790

atodd@dsacorp.ca

82 Richmond Street East

Suite 200

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

