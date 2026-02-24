Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCD) (WKN: A41V6H) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bell Geospace Ltd. ("Bell Geo") has initiated a Gravity Gradiometric Survey on Canuc's 100% owned East Sudbury Project (ESP), a property spanning ~ 200 km2 and located some 20 km East of Sudbury Ontario, Canada. (Figure 1).

Bell Geo is a global leader in Gravity Gradiometric Surveys. Using its proprietary Full Tensor Gradiometer (FTG) technology and the Basler BT-67 utility aircraft, Bell Geo measures subtle changes in the Earth's gravitational field in all directions caused by subsurface geological variations. These measurements allow for the mapping of density contrasts, providing high-resolution insight into lithological contacts and structural features beneath surface cover.

Figure 1. Canuc's East Sudbury Project (ESP) Regional Setting

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2906/284936_78097c6e0411685a_001full.jpg

"Bell has previously acquired FTG data on neighbouring properties, and the technique performs exceptionally well in this area," said Scott Hammond, CEO of Bell Geospace.

"It maps the geology beautifully, even beneath overburden, and that was prior to the application of our latest processing and interpretation techniques which should add even more detail. We look forward to working with Canuc on this project."

Bell Geo will acquire FTG and magnetic data across the entire property. This data will be used to further refine the geological interpretation of the McLaren Lake Fault Zone as well as the other identified subparallel structures across the property and, more importantly, to identify geophysical anomalies that may be associated with density contrasts and large-scale mineralization. To achieve this, Bell Geo will apply advanced processing and interpretation techniques designed to isolate geological signals mapping structural and fault complexities using the company's innovative, proprietary full tensor migration technology.

Figure 2. Example of Bell Geospace Full Tensor Migration output: Tzz

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2906/284936_78097c6e0411685a_002full.jpg

"Iron associations, which are evidenced with gold and copper mineralization across the company's East Sudbury Project (ESP), indicate the potential for larger-scale IOCG and MIAC deposit type sources. These iron associations have proven to provide a strong gravity contrast with the lighter host rock environment," stated Chris Berlet, President and CEO of Canuc Resources Corporation.

"By using this sensitive survey tool in combination with advanced processing technologies we will be able to identify the gravity anomalies that are expected to result from iron assemblages within the mineral corridors that have created the historical Scadding gold and copper mines. Our objective is large-scale source deposit discovery, and the Bell Geospace survey is being undertaken with a view to generating actionable exploration targets for follow-up drilling now prospectively scheduled for early summer 2026."

"This gravity survey has the potential to lead Canuc into an exciting new exploration phase in the search for large-scale source deposits across the company's 100% owned ESP claim holdings which are located just east of Sudbury Ontario, one of the world's most successful and well-developed mining and exploration jurisdictions."

Seismic Survey Seeking Alkali-Calcic (MIAC) and IOCG Signatures

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is also scheduled onto the Company's ESP claim group in early March 2026 to conduct a seismic survey. This survey is focusing on the known Metasomatic Iron Alkali-Calcic (MIAC) system previously identified along the McLaren Lake Fault Zone (MLFZ) and surrounding claims (press release November 11th, 2025). This area evidences copper, gold, and cobalt mineralization and hosts historical copper mine workings.

By imaging fluid pathways such as faults, fractures, and alteration zones underground, and along known fault structures, scientists with NRCan aim to uncover the structural controls that guide mineralization in these systems. The team is testing innovative geophysical methods that combine surface seismic surveys with fiber-optic sensing in boreholes designed to intersect key alteration zones.

This approach will not only improve our understanding of the ESP mineral systems but will also contribute meaningful data to an artificial intelligence (AI) application being undertaken by Canuc.

Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to Integrated Data Sets

Bell's Full Tensor Gradiometer (FTG) and magnetic data will be used to identify and prioritize gravity anomalies and drill targets on Canuc's East Sudbury Project. In addition to this, and building on historical mining records, existing drill data, and other geological information across the property, including the Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) sponsored seismic survey currently in progress, Canuc plans to integrate as much regional data as possible and apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques to further refine target generation.

Artificial intelligence (AI) enables an entire data set to be analyzed holistically, rather than interpreting individual data types in isolation. This integrated approach can reveal subtle relationships and insights that might otherwise be overlooked, ultimately improving the accuracy and confidence of drill targeting.

The Company's integrated exploration initiatives will be reported on expeditiously in the months ahead.

Canuc's updated website and PowerPoint can be found at: www.canucresources.ca

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Seymour Sears, B.A., B.Sc., P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, who is currently managing exploration activity on the ESP Project.

About Canuc Resources Corporation

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company developing its 100% interest in the East Sudbury Project ("ESP") which spans 19,710 hectares and is centered approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Prolific Sudbury Mining Camp and near to the extensive infrastructure of the adjacent Sudbury Mining District. ESP encompasses several centers of critical and precious metal mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form IOCG and affiliated critical and precious mineral deposits. Included within the Project is the historical Scadding Gold Mine and associated Scadding Gold Tailings Project.

Canuc also holds a 100% interest in the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The San Javier Silver-Gold Project spans 28 claims covering 1,052 hectares and evidences extensive silver, gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form silver-dominant IOCG and affiliated deposits.

Canuc generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project located in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments. The Company also receives a 4% Net Smelter Royalty from gold production at the Scadding Gold Tailings Project located on Mining Claim LEA 107735 within the ESP property group.

For further information please refer to the Company website: www.canucresources.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Canuc, is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284936

Source: Canuc Resources Corporation