Sao Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Mato Grosso do Sul will participate in the One Planet Global Roundtable - Practical Solutions for a Climate Resilient Tourism Future, an initiative promoted by the Green Initiative that brings together public leaders, experts, and representatives of destinations committed to concrete solutions for adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change in tourism.

Abismo Anhumas is located in Bonito, the world's first carbon-neutral ecotourism destination.

The meeting is part of the international agenda of the One Planet movement, focused on building a more resilient tourism sector, with an emphasis on decarbonization, environmental governance, and sustainable development. The proposal of the Roundtable is to present practical experiences and replicable models that contribute to the structural evolution of the global travel industry.

The state will be represented by Bruno Wendling, President of the Mato Grosso do Sul Tourism Foundation, who will present the model implemented in Bonito - a destination internationally recognized for its structured environmental governance.

Since 2023, Bonito has accumulated international awards and recognitions related to sustainability and responsible tourism management. The destination consolidated its position as a benchmark after becoming the world's first carbon-neutral ecotourism destination, in addition to receiving certifications and distinctions in awards focused on climate action and best practices in public sector management within the tourism sector.

The adopted model includes carbon emissions inventorying and offsetting, strict control of tourism carrying capacity, continuous environmental monitoring, and integration between the public sector, the tourism trade, and the local community - pillars that strengthen the destination's competitiveness in an international landscape increasingly guided by ESG criteria.

For the tourism trade, participation in the Roundtable represents more than institutional visibility: it is a strategic window for Brazilian tourism in the global debate on climate and sustainability.

"We believe Brazil has full capacity to take a leading role in the global resilient tourism agenda. What we will present at the Roundtable is not an isolated project, but a structured policy with goals, indicators, and concrete results. Our objective is to demonstrate that it is possible to grow with environmental responsibility and that Brazilian tourism can lead this movement," says Bruno Wendling.

The presence at the event is also part of the destination's international promotion strategy, carried out in partnership with Global Vision Access in the United States, strengthening its positioning in priority markets and among strategic stakeholders.

By sharing its trajectory at a global forum dedicated to building applicable climate solutions, Mato Grosso do Sul reaffirms its vision for the future: to develop tourism as a driver of prosperity, environmental conservation, and innovation - contributing to positioning Brazil as a benchmark in sustainable tourism on the international stage.

