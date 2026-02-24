New rules from Mexico's Secretaría de Energía require battery energy storage systems (BESS) to submit social impact assessments for the first time, with stricter obligations above 250 MWh.From ESS News Mexico has brought BESS within the scope of its mandatory social impact assessment framework for the first time, following the publication by the Secretaría de Energía of the 2026 energy sector social impact assessment guidelines (MISSE). The regulation establishes a project classification based on MWh capacity and sets higher regulatory requirements for those exceeding 250 MWh. This is an overnight ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...