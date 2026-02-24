The model, available for testing in Oura Labs, enhances Oura Advisor with clinician-curated knowledge tailored to support women

OURA, maker of the world's leading smart ring, today announced its first-ever proprietary large language model designed for women's health. Rolling out for testing in Oura Labs, the new model within the Oura Advisor experience draws from a broad foundation of established medical standards, research, and knowledge sources reviewed by OURA's in-house team of board-certified clinicians and women's health experts, and integrates biometric signals and long-term trends to deliver personalized, evidence-based guidance.

Clinically informed and rigorously vetted, the model supports questions spanning the full reproductive health spectrum, from early menstrual cycles through menopause. Customized to reflect women's unique physiology and lived health experiences, it marks a significant evolution in OURA's approach to AI-shifting from applying general-purpose AI tools toward more personalized, empathetic, and clinically informed conversations designed for specific health use cases.

"This custom model is a fundamental shift in how we responsibly deploy AI in health to meet the needs of our members," said Ricky Bloomfield, MD, chief medical officer at OURA. "Women's health is too complex-and too often overlooked-to rely on one-size-fits-all systems. By designing a model specifically for women and grounding it in trusted clinical science and real-world biometric data, we're setting the standard for how responsible intelligence should be built and expanded across more areas of health, pairing rigorous science with the lived, longitudinal data that makes OURA uniquely powerful."

Establishing a New Standard for Health AI

Across the broader landscape of health information, AI has already become a first stop for many: a 2025 survey found that nearly 8 in 10 U.S. adults go online to look up health symptoms or conditions, and almost two-thirds of them report seeing AI-generated responses in their results. As people-and women in particular-increasingly turn to AI for guidance on everything from cycle changes to perimenopause symptoms, the need for models that are clinically grounded, context-aware, and designed specifically for their health experiences has never been more important.

The new women's health model represents OURA's first custom large language model, building on Oura Advisor's existing combination of generative AI, health-sensing algorithms, and OURA's extensive biometric tracking to deliver more accurate, reliable, and accessible health guidance for women. This foundation allows Oura Advisor to interpret questions through the lens of women's physiology, cycles, and life stages, adding critical context where general-purpose AI models can fall short.

When members ask Advisor a women's health question, it prompts the new model to reference its curated body of women's health research and knowledge sources, while also analyzing relevant biometric signals and longitudinal trends across sleep, activity, cycle and pregnancy data, stress, and more. It is intentionally tuned to be non-dismissive, reassuring, and emotionally supportive, helping women feel seen and equipped to have more informed and confident conversations with their providers.

"Women's health questions are often deeply personal and high-stakes, and they deserve answers that can be trusted," said Chris Curry, MD, clinical director of women's health at OURA and board-certified OB/GYN. "With this model, we're providing the kind of preparation and insight that I wish every one of my patients had before coming to their appointment. For example, if someone asks, 'Why has my cycle suddenly become irregular, and is that something to worry about?' Oura Advisor can walk them through what's typical, what their data may be showing, and what would be most helpful to surface in conversations with their provider. It translates complex science into clear, compassionate, always-available guidance-helping women connect what they're feeling with what they're seeing in their data, and allowing them to walk into discussions about their health more informed, confident, and in control of their decisions."

Member-Led, Privacy-First Testing

OURA's new custom women's health model is built on the belief that advancements in AI should not come at the expense of privacy, a principle reflected in its privacy-first foundation. It is hosted entirely on OURA-controlled infrastructure, and conversations are never shared or sold.

This owned-and-operated model is a significant first step in OURA's vision for private AI, as outlined last year. OURA's clinical and technical staff developed the women's health model, leveraging the knowledge-graph technology of webAI. OURA, In partnership with webAI, is working on the leading edge of AI innovation to enable a privacy-first architecture that optimizes for performance and user experience.

Participation in Oura Labs is entirely optional, and members can choose not to join or to opt out at any time. Oura Labs serves as a space for testing and learning, where new innovations are evaluated in partnership with members and continuously improved through real-world engagement and feedback before being refined, removed, or integrated into the core app experience.

Women who opt in to test the new model in Oura Labs play an active role in shaping its development. By contributing feedback, members help transform individual experiences into collective intelligence-unlocking deeper insights across cycles, fertility, pregnancy, hormonal health, and more, and accelerating progress in how women's health is understood and supported.

