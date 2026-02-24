Pure Lithium Corporation, a disruptive lithium metal battery technology company, is pleased to announce that Japan has issued a notice of allowance, granting the company its foundational patent titled "Vertically Integrated Pure Lithium Metal Production and Lithium Battery Production" which was previously granted in the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This powerful and broad patent applies to co-locating the manufacturing of pure lithium metal anodes and lithium metal batteries. Our vertically integrated anode technology results in a high-purity lithium metal anode, contributing to exceptional battery performance.

By vertically integrating lithium metal anode and battery production, not only do we capture margin at every stage of manufacturing, we eliminate costly transportation, handling, third-party markups and material degradation, dramatically reducing overall battery production costs.

"I am honored that the Japanese patent office has recognized the importance and novelty of our technology," said Pure Lithium Founder, Chairman, CEO and sole inventor on this patent, Emilie Bodoin. "Japan pioneered the commercialization of the lithium-ion battery that is ubiquitous in today's world, and securing protection for our lithium metal battery intellectual property in the country is a significant milestone. I am confident that Pure Lithium's technology can play an important role in helping Japan reclaim and expand its battery market share by enabling next-generation lithium metal innovation. We will continue pursuing broad intellectual property protection across Asia."

Lithium metal anodes replace the graphite anode used in today's lithium-ion battery. Half the volume and weight of the lithium-ion battery is graphite, more than 97% of which comes from China. Lithium metal has ten times higher specific capacity than graphite, translating into a battery that is at least half the weight and twice the capacity of today's lithium-ion, a true step-change.

Additionally, our battery has the first ever China-free supply chain. It does not contain graphite, cobalt, nickel or manganese. Our battery materials are sourced locally, enabling battery production in global hubs without exposure to volatile tariffs, export bans and other factors complicating today's battery supply chain.

Pure Lithium has strategically built a global intellectual property powerhouse with more than 140 patents and patent applications. The company is advancing toward the production of the world's first commercially viable lithium metal battery, with target applications including grid-scale energy storage, data centers, micro-mobility, drones, personal electronic devices and aerospace.

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive vertically integrated Chicago-based next-generation lithium metal battery technology company. The Company's patented vertically integrated technology combines lithium metal extraction, anode and battery production. The resulting pure lithium metal anode is the core component of our lithium metal battery, a step change improvement over today's lithium-ion battery. Additionally, the battery is free of graphite, cobalt, nickel, and manganese enabling the first non-China dominated supply chain. For more information, visit www.purelithium.io or email news@purelithium.io.

