Prism ISP-Powered Dual Camera Module Delivers Enhanced Performance and Faster Integration for OEMs

Teledyne FLIR OEM, a part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced the launch of the Lepton XDS, a compact dual-thermal-and-visible camera module bringing Teledyne FLIR's patented MSX (Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging) technology to a new class of space- and power-constrained Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) products. Designed for rapid integration, the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) -free Lepton XDS reduces development risk and accelerates time-to-market for embedded, mobile, and industrial applications.

Teledyne FLIR OEM Lepton XDS dual visible and thermal camera module

The Lepton XDS pairs a 160 120 radiometric Lepton 3.5 micro-thermal camera with a five-megapixel (MP) visible sensor, featuring MSX that enhances thermal imagery in real time by embossing visible-image edges directly onto the thermal scene. This patented software delivers sharper detail, improved context, and a level of actionable thermal intelligence typically associated with more-expensive, higher-resolution camera systems. It is ideal for fire detection and prevention, EV battery monitoring, robotics navigation, unmanned platforms, smart infrastructure, and health and safety systems.

"MSX technology has long been a defining advantage of Teledyne FLIR, and with Lepton XDS, we are making that capability accessible in a compact, OEM-ready module," said Mike Walters, vice president of product management, Teledyne FLIR OEM. "By combining a visible camera, a proven micro-thermal sensor, onboard Prism ISP processing, and direct access to radiometric overlays including spot meters and regions of interest we're accelerating innovation and enabling OEMs to deliver clearer thermal imagery for faster user interpretation."

Prism ISP: Advanced Imaging Beyond MSX

The integrated FLIR Prism ISP software ensures real-time image enhancement while providing a comprehensive out-of-the-box suite of advanced image-processing features, including thermal-visible fusion, advanced image processing, and an industry-first radiometric JPEG (RJPEG) output. Built-in measurement and visualization tools include regions of interest (ROI), spot temperature measurements, isotherms, and customizable color palettes, and it is seamlessly compatible with the Teledyne FLIR OEM software ecosystem for analysis, post-processing, and reporting.

Designed for Scalable OEM Deployment

The Lepton XDS is a size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optimized module, and an industry-standard USB output makes it well-suited for battery-powered and always-on systems. It is also ITAR-free and classified under ECCN 6A003.b.4.b, enabling broadly available for commercial applications worldwide.

As the global leader in thermal-camera manufacturing, Teledyne FLIR OEM's global technical services organization and proven high-volume manufacturing systems have delivered more than four million Leptons supporting scalable production while minimizing supply-chain risk.

To see the new Lepton XDS and other exciting products from the Thermal by FLIR collaborative development program, visit booth 7B6 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, 2-5 March 2026. Learn more at www.oem.flir.com/lepton.

About Teledyne FLIR OEM

Teledyne FLIR OEM, a Teledyne Technologies company, is the world's largest volume manufacturer of ITAR-free and NDAA-compliant infrared (IR) sensor and camera modules. As a vertically integrated supplier, Teledyne FLIR OEM delivers thousands of thermal imaging modules and related software tools daily for defense, automotive, uncrewed, professional, and artificial intelligence applications designed to improve decision support and situational awareness. Teledyne FLIR OEM enables life-changing thermal sensing so the world can do and see more. For more information, please visit https://oem.flir.com/ or follow @flir.

