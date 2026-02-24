Clinilabs, a leading specialty contract research organization (CRO) focused on central nervous system (CNS) drug and device development, today announced the expansion of its European operations, including the establishment of its European Union headquarters at Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area, and the appointment of Dr. Anne-Marie Nagy as executive vice president and head of Clinilabs Europe.

Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area is part of Switzerland's national innovation network and located within the Basel region's globally recognized life sciences cluster, bringing together biopharma companies, research institutions, and clinical innovation leaders.

"Europe is a critical pillar of Clinilabs' long-term growth strategy," said Gary K. Zammit, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Clinilabs. "Establishing our EU headquarters positions us within one of the world's most concentrated life sciences ecosystems. Combined with Dr. Nagy's leadership, this expansion enhances our ability to serve European sponsors with senior-level engagement and localized leadership, increasing our ability to support European clinical programs and meet regional regulatory requirements."

Dr. Nagy brings more than 25 years of global experience in clinical drug development, operational strategy, and P&L leadership across pharmaceutical and CRO organizations. She will lead Clinilabs' European growth strategy, oversee EU financial performance, and direct cross-functional teams to deliver operational excellence and sustainable profitability.

"I am excited to lead Clinilabs' European organization during this important phase of growth," said Dr. Nagy. "The choice for our EU headquarters positions Clinilabs at the center of a highly collaborative and scientifically advanced environment. I look forward to expanding our European footprint and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The European expansion supports Clinilabs' global strategy to scale its CNS-focused capabilities while maintaining its niche, high-touch operating model. Additional investments will be announced in the coming months.

About Clinilabs

Clinilabs is a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) focused exclusively on central nervous system (CNS) drug, device, and technology development. Drawing on deep, indication-level expertise, a proven process, the latest technology, and global reach spanning North America, the EU, and beyond, Clinilabs expertly manages Phase 1-3 trials to accelerate treatments for a range of psychiatric, neurological, and substance use disorders, as well as rare and ultra-rare CNS disorders.

