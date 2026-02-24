Latest release introduces a custom control framework and strengthened integration capabilities to improve user experiences for organizations operating in regulated environments

Nintex, a global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced the release of Nintex K2 (5.9), the latest on-premises version of its business orchestration platform. The update added new customization and accessible interfaces to provide better user experiences, improved integrations to bolster connections between core business systems, and enhanced platform efficiency. Nintex K2 (5.9) is designed to help IT decision-makers and development teams maintain control, security, and compliance while optimizing complex workflows in regulated environments.

"Like many global organisations, we need a tool to orchestrate complex, cross-system processes with confidence," said Nick Williams, Head of Digital Workplace, Americas at Flight Centre Travel Group. "Nintex K2 gives us the flexibility to design and control complex processes in a way that fits our business. In fact, with K2, we were able to reduce onboarding time by more than 80% while maintaining governance, security, and operational consistency."

Organizations face mounting pressure to modernize and customize workflows while maintaining security and compliance

As data sovereignty initiatives expand and cyber threats increase, many organizations are reassessing how and where automation is deployed. Teams are under pressure to do more with fewer resources, while ensuring workflows remain secure, compliant, accessible, and customized to all users. For organizations operating in highly regulated environments, on-premises automation platforms continue to play a critical role.

"Organizations running complex business processes need automation platforms that can adapt to their specific requirements while maintaining the security and control that on-premises deployment provides," said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Nintex. "Nintex K2 (5.9) advances those capabilities with tools that give development teams more flexibility in how they design user experiences and connect enterprise systems."

New capabilities in the Nintex K2 platform

Nintex K2 (5.9) introduces a custom control framework that allows organizations to build tailored form interfaces aligned to specific workflow and compliance requirements. New accessibility enhancements ensure workflow applications support users of all abilities, helping organizations meet accessibility standards and broaden workforce participation.

Additional improvements strengthen integration performance and reliability for large-scale deployments, helping teams orchestrate complex processes across systems with greater efficiency. New capabilities include:

Custom user interfaces: Organizations can create, manage, and deploy purpose-built interface elements within K2's centralized platform, while maintaining standardized deployment and management processes.

Organizations can create, manage, and deploy purpose-built interface elements within K2's centralized platform, while maintaining standardized deployment and management processes. Enhanced accessibility support: Applications work with assistive technologies, helping support organizations with compliance and accessibility requirements

Applications work with assistive technologies, helping support organizations with compliance and accessibility requirements Improved integration diagnostics: More descriptive error handling, direct file processing through service endpoints, and enhanced support for complex data relationships enable faster troubleshooting and stronger system integration.

"Every day, we see organizations trying to do more with complex systems, growing volumes of data, and increasing compliance demands," said Eugene Jones, Practice Lead at AiGS. "K2 release 5.9 elevates teams with more control and better accessibility in a practical way. We're excited to help customers modernize processes and combine K2 with AI to transform operational needs into real business outcomes."

Nintex is committed to innovating Nintex K2 for organizations and governments that require powerful self hosted automation solutions. More than 80% of Nintex K2 customers have been with Nintex for more than five years, reflecting sustained demand for automation solutions that provide customization, control, and platform stability.

Nintex K2 (5.9) is available now to existing customers through standard upgrade processes. Organizations can access release documentation, technical specifications, and upgrade guidance through the Nintex Community portal. To learn more about the latest release, click here.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine, helps organizations unlock the power of agentic business orchestration by combining process intelligence, workflow orchestration, low-code development, and agentic AI to build solutions designed for their unique business challenges. Today, more than 7,000 public and private sector organizations across more than 100 countries rely on Nintex and its global partner network to supercharge business process orchestration, create purpose-built solutions, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more at nintex.com.

