Independent research highlights ScienceLogic's unified platform for continuous compliance, configuration intelligence, and AI-powered operations across complex hybrid environments

ScienceLogic, delivering intelligence that accelerates outcomes through service-centric observability, AI-driven operations, and intelligent agentic automation, today announced it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Network Validation Report, Q4 2025. Positioned in the Innovation and Platform Play quadrant, the company was recognized for the ScienceLogic AI Platform and its unified approach to configuration intelligence, compliance management, and AI-powered operations.

As hybrid IT environments expand and security risks increase, organizations need holistic actionable insights more than point tools. They require a consolidated, proactive platform that continuously assesses configurations, enforces compliance, and resolves issues in real time. The ScienceLogic AI Platform, through its Skylar offerings, Skylar One, Skylar AI Skylar Automation, and Skylar Compliance, delivers unified observability and AI-driven automation to reduce complexity, eliminate manual toil, and maintain operational integrity and trust at scale.

GigaOm recognizes ScienceLogic for this platform approach and its ability to support large-scale hybrid and multicloud environments, validating network configurations and operational health across on-premises, cloud, and multivendor infrastructures. By consolidating compliance, observability, and AIOps capabilities into a single system, organizations can streamline procurement, simplify operations, and reduce total cost of ownership.

The report further details how Skylar Compliance delivers end-to-end policy enforcement and predictive compliance insights, while integration with Skylar One correlates compliance findings with real-time service impact supporting advanced capabilities such as agentic workflows, natural language policies, and predictive risk detection at enterprise scale.

"Network and compliance management can't be reactive in modern hybrid environments," said Michael Nappi, chief product officer at ScienceLogic. "Organizations need continuous visibility, real-time validation, and automation they can trust. This recognition reinforces that our platform brings those capabilities together helping teams reduce risk, operate with confidence, and scale without adding complexity."

GigaOm's evaluation follows recent analyst recognition, including the Forrester Wave AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025, and the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. The company also received recent inclusion on CRN's Edge Computing and Cloud 100 lists.

Access a copy of the GigaOm report here. For more information on ScienceLogic's solutions, visit https://sciencelogic.com/.

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic delivers intelligence that accelerates through service-centric observability, AI-driven operations, and intelligent automation. Trusted by enterprises, service providers, and government agencies worldwide, our platform unifies visibility and intelligence with agentic AI so teams can move from understanding problems to resolving them with greater speed and precision. Founded in 2003, ScienceLogic serves customers globally and is recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave: AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025 and a visionary in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. Learn more at https://sciencelogic.com/

