Bitwise Europe: Bitwise Acquires Staking Infrastructure Pioneer Chorus One, Expanding Bitwise Onchain Solutions' Multichain Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO - February 24, 2026 - Bitwise Asset Management, Inc., the global crypto asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets, today announced the acquisition of Chorus One, an institutional staking provider with over $2.2 billion in staked assets.

Chorus One will become a part of Bitwise Onchain Solutions ("BOS"), the staking division of Bitwise, which supports several billion dollars in staked crypto assets. BOS primarily serves institutional investors, family offices, and financial platforms that value the combination of Bitwise's fiduciary approach, track record of reliability, and native technical expertise. The acquisition accelerates BOS's capabilities, including:

Expanded staking capabilities on over 30 proof-of-stake networks, including Solana, Hyperliquid, Monad, Avalanche, Sui, NEAR, Aptos, Tezos, TON, and others

Addition of 60 experienced technology professionals

Research coverage for clients on protocol and governance developments

"For our clients who hold spot crypto assets, staking represents a potential growth area," said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. "I'm thrilled about this acquisition and grateful to the Chorus One team for the trust placed in us. We believe Chorus One has strong capabilities in technology and research, with an eight-year track record. We look forward to integrating their capabilities with Bitwise Onchain Solutions."

Since its inception in 2018, Chorus One's team of infrastructure experts and researchers has built relationships with a global client base, including family offices, high-net-worth individuals, funds, traditional financial institutions, exchanges, custodians, and decentralized protocols.

"The Chorus One team shares our commitment to technical rigor, open-source contribution, and deep research," said Bitwise Chief Technology Officer Hong Kim. "With the foundation of Bitwise Onchain Solutions already in place, the integration of Chorus One is expected to enhance our capabilities to serve clients and our commitment to industry-leading infrastructure and research."

"Chorus One was built on the idea that investors deserve secure, professional access to the entire Proof-of-Stake landscape," said Chorus One CEO and Co-founder Brian Crain. "We started with a belief that Proof-of-Stake would become the foundation of the digital economy. As we've grown to support over 50 networks, our core focus has always been on reliability, security, and performance. Joining Bitwise is a natural evolution; they share our focus on meeting the sophisticated needs of investors. We look forward to continuing our work in the onchain economy as part of this established firm."

The core Chorus One team will join Bitwise, while Co-founder Brian Crain will join in an advisory role. With this acquisition, Bitwise now has nearly 200 employees worldwide, expanding its presence in the digital asset space.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) served as exclusive financial advisor to Chorus One for this acquisition.

About Bitwise

Bitwise is a crypto specialist asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has been managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies - spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

Media contacts:

JEA Associates

John McLeod

00 44 7886 920436

john@jeaassociates.com

Important information

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, opinions are those of Bitwise and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy any financial products or cryptocurrencies. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH ("BEU"), a limited company domiciled in Germany, for information only and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. BEU gives no explicit or implicit assurance or guarantee regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. It is advised not to rely on the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. Please note that certain products may not be available in all jurisdictions or may be offered exclusively to professional or qualified investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations, including MiFID II (EU), the Financial Services and Markets Act (UK), and the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA). Investors should consult their legal or financial advisors for guidance before making any financial decision. References to ISK relate to account wrapper availability only and do not constitute tax advice. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change. For more details, please visit our website or contact us directly via europe@bitwiseinvestments.com.

Opinions are those of Bitwise at the date of publication. They can change and there is no guarantee they will be met.

Before investing in crypto Exchange Traded Products ("ETPs"), potential investors should consider the following:

Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on www.bitwiseinvestments.eu. The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.