LoopMe is investing in senior talent and new Generative AI initiatives

LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, has announced strategic senior hires following strong revenue gains: Michael Scott as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Ammar Doosh as VP of Product Management, Gen AI Data Science. Final figures for 2025 show consistent revenue growth, achieving a gross revenue CAGR of 40% for the period 2018-2025*. This ongoing upward trend highlights the value of LoopMe's tools, which fuel effective data-based optimization by coupling real insight into consumer sentiment with smart AI modelling.

Michael Scott is appointed as Chief Revenue Officer

Scott is a skilled growth accelerator, with a vast base of expertise in harnessing expansion opportunities across television and CTV, digital advertising, programmatic and sports marketing. Prior to joining LoopMe, he was VP of Ad Sales and Operations for North America at Samsung Ads, where he led all revenue, sales, and operations, building and scaling multiple sales motions from the ground up, including Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Channel/Reseller models. As LoopMe's CRO, he will be responsible for all global revenue, working with regional customer and partnership teams to coordinate global activity, direct sales, DSPs, SSPs, and publisher and agency partnerships.

"LoopMe is gaining rapid traction by fulfilling the demand for better activation of real-time audience intelligence, as well as accurate measurement and live omni-channel adjustment," comments Scott. "My remit for the year ahead will center on further bolstering revenue by bringing the platform to more brands across borders, helping to power successful campaigns across mobile and CTV."

Ammar Doosh comes to LoopMe with more than 10 years of data analysis and solution architecture experience. His career has encompassed AI leadership at Microsoft and leading companies such as Expedia, The Trade Desk, and Ubisoft, alongside cutting-edge AI projects. In his new role, Doosh will lead LoopMe's AI and data science initiatives, helping to deliver smarter outcomes for advertisers.

Stephen Upstone, CEO and Founder, commented: "LoopMe has seen incredible growth and has huge ambition that hiring Michael will help us deliver as we push towards generating revenue of over $1BN in the coming years. AI has been at the heart of LoopMe's growth and innovation story, LoopMe is now investing further into Generative AI initiatives in our products and across the enterprise to drive better results for our customers and to fuel innovation."

Agentic AI is a driver for growth in the app ecosystem with websites being detrimentally impacted. LoopMe and the senior leadership team have worked in computational AI for over 20 years, with 6 patents granted and 12 pending.

LoopMe is a long-term pioneer in AI evolution, and through 2026, the senior leadership team remains committed to ensuring AI works for the entire media and marketing ecosystem. As part of this mission, LoopMe has become a founding member of AgenticAdvertising.org: an independent new initiative that aligns with its focus on unlocking AI benefits via collaboration, interoperability, and open standards.

*A fully organic 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) on Gross Revenue for the period FY2018-2025, excluding Chartboost

