MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Business Update and Fireside Chat on February 25, 2026

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced a video-enabled business update and fireside chat on February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET with Glen DeVos, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer.

Having completed two strategic acquisitions in the first two months of 2026, the February 25 event offers the Company's shareholders, partners, and industry stakeholders an in-depth and candid view of MicroVision's strategic plan as it redefines the future of lidar. The fireside chat will be hosted by McKinsey & Company's Senior Partner Emeritus, Hans-Werner Kaas, who co-founded McKinsey's Automotive & Assembly Practice. While broadly discussing the state of the lidar industry and recent dynamics, the conversation will also delve into the business rationale behind the recent acquisitions, the near- and long-term roadmap, and the Company's strategic vision for transforming the industry.

Mr. DeVos will address questions from Mr. Kaas, as well as questions from investors and other stakeholders. Questions can be submitted HERE in advance, and those joining the webcast may pose questions during the live event.

The interactive fireside chat webcast will be accessible live on MicroVision's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

For a preview of the topics to be covered in the fireside chat, please visit the Company's website, at https://microvision.com/, to see the new highlights video.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

