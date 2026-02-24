Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - UniColorado Heating & Cooling recently announced the launch of Plenum Pro, a unified business platform designed for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors managing increasingly complex projects with fragmented field service software. The platform brings together estimating, documentation, equipment data, and incentive management into a single system, addressing workflow gaps that have become more common across the trades.

As electrification, heat pump adoption, and energy-efficient equipment continue to expand, contractors are managing more detailed work while juggling multiple applications to support daily operations. This fragmented approach often results in repeated data entry, missed rebates, and inconsistencies between information collected in the field and processed by office teams.

Plenum Pro was developed to allow job information to move through the entire workflow without duplication or manual handoffs, allowing teams to work from the same information. The platform's structure is intended to reduce administrative workload while improving accuracy and coordination across projects.

"Every contractor knows the pain," said Aydin Mehr, General Manager at UniColorado Heating & Cooling. "You're running five different apps that don't talk to each other. Techs enter the same info multiple times. The office is stuck copy-pasting between systems. Rebates get missed because nobody has time to chase them down. We built Plenum Pro to end that."

The launch of Plenum Pro reflects work shaped by real field operations. The platform was developed internally by UniColorado Heating & Cooling's team, which continues to work on active jobs. The company operates more than 20 service trucks across the Denver metro area, installing and servicing thousands of systems each year. That ongoing, hands-on work informed the platform's design, grounding it in the practical needs and workflows contractors encounter on real jobsites rather than theoretical software models.

One component already available within Plenum Pro is Rebate.Blue, which automates rebate identification during the estimating process. The tool references more than 1.2 million AHRI-certified equipment records to calculate available federal tax credits, utility rebates, and manufacturer incentives in real time. UniColorado Heating & Cooling reports that homeowners in Colorado claimed more than $6 million in rebates using this system in 2025.

Additional tools are scheduled for release as part of the Plenum Pro ecosystem. Calc.Blue supports Manual-J load calculations using LiDAR-based room measurements captured through a mobile device. Transcribe.Blue converts technician voice notes into structured service documentation to help reduce missed details and after-hours paperwork.Heatpump.Blue is intended to support system optimization based on variables such as electricity rates and weather conditions. Filterly is planned as an equipment-linked filter subscription tool designed to improve replacement accuracy and scheduling.

"We tried everything on the market," Aydin Mehr added. "Enterprise platforms wanted six figures before you could even tell if they fit. Small-business tools couldn't handle real complexity. We built what we needed to run cleaner jobs, deliver a better customer experience, and scale the right way."

The furnace installation Denver company noted that Plenum Pro is currently onboarding a limited number of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors. Contractors interested in early access can join the waitlist at plenum.pro.

About UniColorado Heating & Cooling

Founded in 2014, UniColorado Heating & Cooling serves the Denver metro area and has grown into one of Colorado's largest residential heat pump installers. The company focuses on residential heating and cooling solutions and maintains Master HVAC and Master Electrical licensing, NATE certifications, and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

