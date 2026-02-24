XTM International: XTM unveils XTM Agent to bring agentic AI into enterprise localisation workflows

XTM's conversational AI agent transforms how teams navigate localisation workflows, with core capabilities now available for free across all XTM Cloud plans

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTM International has announced the launch of XTM Agent , a conversational, context-aware AI agent embedded directly into XTM Cloud . Built to help project managers, localisation teams move faster and with far less friction by turning scattered project information into simple, guided next steps that anyone can act on.

This launch is a significant step forward in XTM's AI roadmap, strengthening its position as the leading AI globalisation platform for enterprises that want to automate low-value work, speed up delivery, and maintain control across every stage of the localisation process.

Bringing intelligence and focus to high-volume operations

Teams managing global content operations today aren't dealing with a few big projects anymore. They're handling hundreds or even thousands of small ones at the same time.

With so much happening in parallel, it becomes hard to know what to focus on, which tasks are at risk, or which vendor is the right fit. On top of that, users lose time jumping between screens or searching through help pages just to find simple answers or troubleshooting steps.

XTM Agent solves these everyday problems by acting as a smart assistant inside XTM Cloud.

XTM Agent understands what's happening across your projects and gives clear, timely guidance so teams can move faster and avoid unnecessary admin. Instead of digging for information, users get direct answers and recommendations right when they need them.

With XTM Agent, teams can:

Get answers instantly without searching through manuals or help articles.

without searching through manuals or help articles. Fix issues faster with step-by-step guidance and links to the right resources.

with step-by-step guidance and links to the right resources. See what to prioritise next based on deadlines, workload, and potential risks.

based on deadlines, workload, and potential risks. Find the right vendor for the job with suggestions based on skills, availability, and timing.

with suggestions based on skills, availability, and timing. Receive helpful recommendations on settings, configurations, and best practices.

Use agentic AI to maximise operational efficiency

"Localisation teams are under pressure to deliver more, faster, and with fewer resources," said Lorcan Malone, CEO of XTM International. "XTM Agent takes away the constant juggling act, so teams can focus less on admin and fire-fighting, and more on quality, strategy, and delivery."

"Our goal is to empower every user with XTM Agent, which is why we're making its core capabilities available for free across all XTM Cloud plans."

"So much of a project manager's day is eaten up by small questions, manual checks, and trying to piece together what's going on," said Andreas Ljungström, Head of Product at XTM. "XTM Agent gives that time back. It's like having a teammate who already knows the context, understands your priorities, and helps you make the right call without slowing you down."

XTM Agent builds on XTM's continued investment in AI, following the introduction of its Advanced AI capabilities last year and most recently, Intelligent Post-Editing .

The launch reinforces XTM's mission to make global content delivery faster, easier, and more scalable by giving enterprises an AI platform that removes friction from every stage of localisation.

To explore XTM Agent and see how it works inside XTM Cloud, take our interactive product tour .

About XTM International

XTM International is an AI globalisation platform that transforms language from a barrier into an opportunity. We bring translation management, business management, software localisation, and video creation together into a composable system, giving enterprises the flexibility to adopt the solutions they need, when they need them. Trusted by over 1,300 leading global companies, supporting more than 880 languages and with over 80 ready-to-go integrations, teams rely on XTM to scale globally with absolute trust by producing content that feels genuinely local in every market.

