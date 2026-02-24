HONG KONG, Feb 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), in collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), will lead a delegation of 21 Hong Kong tech companies and institutions to showcase at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 - the world's premier connectivity event, and debut at 4 Years From Now (4YFN) 2026 - a global stage for start-ups, taking place concurrently 2-5 March in Barcelona, Spain.Building on the momentum from MWC 2025 - the Delegation will be featuring solutions beyond the Connectivity category, covering focus areas across Devices and Systems, Digital Transformation and support from Ecosystem Partners. The Pavilion duet ought to give a more comprehensive picture of Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) capabilities in engaging global telecom leaders, enterprise decision-makers, industry partners, and investors, bridging cutting-edge research and development (R&D) into real-world applications and propelling Hong Kong's I&T sector onto the international stage.Iris Wong, Director, Merchandise Trade and Innovation / Director, External Relations, HKTDC, said, 'The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is an ideal platform for Hong Kong tech enterprises to present their latest R&D achievements at major international tech gatherings, support their journey to explore overseas markets, while highlighting Hong Kong's strengths as an international innovation and technology hub.'Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development, HKSTP said, 'MWC is a global bellwether for communications technology and tech companies at any stage, to connect with the industry and investors, to have a solid ground that validate solutions, catalyse pilot projects, accelerate commercialisation, and scale internationally.'A series of dialogues and exchanges, spanning from networking reception and themed talks to pitching sessions, will take place throughout the events at the Pavilion to facilitate partnerships and investment opportunities for innovative solutions that are market-ready with high potential for market expansion, in particular, Asmote and Cresento under 'Connectivity' make stellar examples of the notion:5G & 6G for Communication, Sensing, and AI computing - Shannon & Turing, (Asmote), located at MWC, specialises in mmWave technology for Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) technology - drone communications and control - rising to the occasion as the city advances its low-altitude economy initiatives, while winning favors for its efficiency in managing industrial scenarios such as smart ports and dark factories. The company previously secured the world's first 26GHz mmWave 5G commercial communications project, demonstrating its leadership in industrial-grade applications.Smart Performance Insights for Sport - Cresento, located at 4YFN, focused on developing an AI-powered shin guard to deliver real-time insights - performance analytics, team leaderboards, and more - with a design that incorporates into gears that athletes already wear and creates minimal friction for, in particular, football players to adapt, will be moving from prototypes to pilot collaborations with European football clubs, academies and sport tech platforms and distributors.HKTDC continues to join hands with HKSTP to support Hong Kong tech enterprises to 'go global' by jointly organising the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion to build bridges linking tech companies with the world. This expedites the industry's progress in internationalisation to meet the growing demand for I&T globally. This will attract talents, facilitate forward-looking investments and explore opportunities globally, realising the mission of entrepreneurs to reach out to the world and further consolidate Hong Kong's position as an international I&T hub.Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC) & 4 Years From Now (4YFN)Date: 2-5 March 2026Venue: Fira Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64, 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, SpainHong Kong Tech Pavilion:MWC - Booth 6E44 at Hall 64YFN - Booth 8.1B31 at Hall 8.1Please visit https://bit.ly/MWC2026HKTech for more information on Hong Kong Tech Pavilion and the exhibitors.Appendix: Full list of 21 tech entities showcasing at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion during MWC and 4YFN 2026 (in alphabetical order)No. Name of Tech Company / Institution CategoryMWC 2026 - Booth 6E44 at Hall 61 Entoptica Limited Devices & Systems2 eSIX Connectivity3 Faraconix Technologies Co., Ltd. Connectivity4 FreightAmigo Services Limited Digital Transformation5 Glassdio Scientific Company Limited Connectivity6 Harvest Elite International Limited Digital Transformation7 HongKong Umedia Limited Devices & Systems8 iASPEC Services Limited Digital Transformation9 InvestHK Ecosystem Partners10 Robocore Technology Limited Devices & Systems11 Shannon & Turing Technology Limited Connectivity12 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Ecosystem Partners13 Xeroptix Technology Devices & Systems4YFN 2026 - Booth 8.1B31 at Hall 8.114 AIGM Limited Digital Transformation15 BWSea Technology (HK) Co., Limited Digital Transformation16 Cresento Limited Devices & Systems17 GoGoChart Technology Limited Digital Transformation18 HairCoSys Limited Devices & Systems19 KNQ Technology Limited Digital Transformation20 Solos Technology Limited Devices & Systems21 Vista Innotech Limited Devices & SystemsAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks CorporationHong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 12 unicorns, more than 16,000 research professionals and around 2,600 technology companies from 24 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.Media Contact:Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Hong Kong Trade Development CouncilAngela LauTel: +852 6535 7611Email: angela.lau@hkstp.orgWinnie KanTel: +852 2584 4055Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . 