Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement today announced significant updates to its Enforcement Manual. These updates underscore the Commission's ongoing commitment to fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the investigations conducted by the Division. They include changes to investigative procedures that are intended to enhance consistency and uniformity in the Division's practices and to create greater efficiencies in support of the Commission's mission to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation. The Enforcement Manual, which was last revised in 2017, will undergo yearly reviews going forward.



"This is an important and long-overdue step that builds on the Division of Enforcement's commitment to transparency, fairness, and process while ensuring it remains able to fulfill its mission," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "I applaud Judge Ryan's and the staff's work on revisions to the manual and their commitment to a continued review of the manual going forward to ensure its procedures remain current, effective, and relevant."



"The SEC's modified Enforcement Manual seeks to clarify, and enhance the public's understanding of, how we enforce the federal securities laws," said Margaret A. Ryan, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "Our updates to the Enforcement Manual ensure greater uniformity, reflect the Division's best practices, and improve our staff's ability to carry out the mission-critical work they do on behalf of investors."



Updates to the Enforcement Manual include changes in the following areas:





Ensuring a uniform Wells process: The updated Enforcement Manual emphasizes the importance of open, informed, and thoughtful dialogue between SEC staff and potential respondents and defendants, with the goal of producing better outcomes and ensuring the fair and timely resolution of investigations and recommendations of possible enforcement actions. - To encourage this dialogue and facilitate greater consistency in the Wells process, the Enforcement Manual updates provide that recipients of a Wells notice will ordinarily receive four weeks to make Wells submissions. The update also gives guidance on what makes a Wells submission most helpful to the staff and the Commission. The updated Enforcement Manual provides that Wells meetings will be scheduled within four weeks of receipt of a Wells submission and will include a member of senior leadership within the Division. - The processes and timelines set out in the updated Enforcement Manual are intended to ensure that the Division acts promptly to achieve the Commission's three-part mission while also allowing parties affected by an enforcement investigation to learn more quickly whether the staff will recommend closure of an investigation or an enforcement action, as well as help ensure efficient use of Commission resources. Facilitating simultaneous consideration of settlement recommendations and waiver requests: The updated Enforcement Manual reflects that the Commission recently restored its prior practice of permitting a settling party to request that the Commission simultaneously consider an offer of settlement and any related request for a Commission waiver from automatic disqualifications and other collateral consequences that result from the underlying enforcement action. By providing potential parties to an SEC action with greater visibility into the collateral effects of a settlement, these updates conserve Commission resources, enhance the transparency of its processes, and protect investors by driving significant efficiencies in the resolution of investigations. Additional Updates to the Enforcement Manual: The updated Enforcement Manual details the Division's framework for evaluating cooperation, including the impact of cooperation on civil penalties. It also includes: changes intended to encourage more consistent internal collaboration, updates regarding the formal order process, an updated framework for referrals to criminal authorities, and other changes intended to conform the Enforcement Manual to current best practices within the Division.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest