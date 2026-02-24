PBS Aerospace Announces Subcontract Agreement with Zone 5 Technologies

ROSWELL, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / PBS Aerospace, the leading manufacturer of precision-made turbojet engines purpose-built for the modern battlefield, today announced it has signed a significant subcontract agreement with Zone 5 Technologies, Inc. The agreement is valued at several tens of millions of dollars.

The multi-year subcontract supports PBS Aerospace's U.S. manufacturing operations for precision-made turbojet engines serving defense applications.

"This agreement represents a significant commitment to expanding our U.S. defense manufacturing capabilities," said Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace. "Our Georgia facility is operational and scaling production to meet the demands of customers who require reliable, high-performance propulsion systems."

PBS Aerospace manufactures the PBS TJ40 turbojet engines with a thrust of approximately 100 lbs and the PBS TJ80 with a maximum thrust of 200 lbs, designed for rapid deployment and integration into missile and unmanned systems, where size, weight and performance represent key mission-critical requirements.

"PBS Group's investment in U.S. manufacturing infrastructure reflects our commitment to supporting national security priorities through proximity to customers, agile production capabilities and adherence to U.S. defense standards," said Petr Kádner, CEO of PBS GROUP.

The agreement follows the September 2025 opening of PBS Aerospace's U.S. headquarters in Roswell, Georgia, backed by a $20 million investment by PBS GROUP owner William Didden to scale U.S. production of precision-made turbojet engines.

"This agreement demonstrates that PBS Aerospace has the operational maturity and capacity to serve as a long-term industrial contributor to U.S. defense priorities," said PBS GROUP Owner William Didden.

About PBS Aerospace

PBS Aerospace Inc. is a subsidiary of PBS GROUP, an engineering holding company and has been an established brand for over 200 years. PBS Aerospace Inc. has had a presence in the U.S. market for more than 10 years and focuses on providing highly reliable turbojet engines for the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit https://www.pbsaerospace.com .

About PBS GROUP

PBS GROUP, a manufacturer of aviation technology, is synonymous with innovation in the field of high-precision engineering. It is a renowned manufacturer of jet engines. With its main production facility in Velká Bíteš and growing production capacities in the USA, the company has become a major global player in the field of defense and civil technologies. PBS GROUP has long been involved in the development of modern aviation technologies that support the defense projects of NATO and its allies, as well as in civil aviation.

PBS Aerospace Media Contact:

PBS@Escalatepr.com

https://www.pbsaerospace.com

SOURCE: PBS Aerospace

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/pbs-aerospace-announces-subcontract-agreement-with-zone-5-technologies-1140451