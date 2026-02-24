Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Visit Chile at Booth #1349 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Chile

As it has traditionally done since 2001, the leading stakeholders of Chile's mining sector will gather from March 1 to 4 in Toronto to strengthen ties and explore new opportunities for investment and collaboration.The Minister of Mining, Aurora Williams, will lead the national delegation attending a new edition of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2026 convention-a strategic platform for discussions on mineral exploration, investment attraction, project development, and mining innovation. The event brings together more than 27,000 participants from 125 countries and is held annually beginning on the first Sunday of March at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Canada.Chile's PDAC 2026 agenda will begin on Saturday, February 28, with an informal gathering of the entire delegation to review the program of activities in Toronto and foster collaboration. On Sunday, March 1, formal activities at the Chile Pavilion will commence. The pavilion, a 56 m² space located at Booth No. 1349, will serve as a central meeting point.On Monday, March 2, starting at 8:30 a.m., the Chile Seminar will take place, focusing on investment opportunities and sustainable mining. Later that same day, at 6:30 p.m., the traditional "Wines and Mines" cocktail reception will be held-an important networking opportunity for international guests and Chilean representatives to connect in a more relaxed and informal setting.The final milestone on Chile's agenda will take place on Tuesday, March 3, with a business matchmaking session organized by InvestChile.The public-private delegation traveling to Canada includes representatives from the Ministry of Mining; the National Mining Society (SONAMI); the Center for Copper and Mining Studies (CESCO); the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency, InvestChile; and the Export Promotion Bureau, ProChile.Visitors to the Chile Pavilion will have access to key resources such as the Exploration Catalogue, prepared by the Ministry of Mining and InvestChile. Now in its seventh edition, the catalogue features a total of 47 initiatives. Also highlighted is the Export-Oriented Mining Suppliers Portfolio, an initiative stemming from the Mining Suppliers Development Roundtable. Developed by Alta Ley Corporation in collaboration with the Ministry of Mining and ProChile, the portfolio includes summary profiles of 69 Chilean science- and technology-based companies that are well established in the domestic market and are either already exporting or have export potential and an interest in expanding internationally.Chile invites all PDAC 2026 participants to visit the Chile Pavilion at Booth No. 1349 to learn more about the country's dynamic mining ecosystem, explore investment opportunities, and connect with key public and private sector leaders shaping the future of sustainable mining.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Source: Newsfile Partner Event