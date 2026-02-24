Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTAF | ISIN: JP3165000005 | Ticker-Symbol: ANK
Tradegate
23.02.26 | 15:46
32,200 Euro
-0,62 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20032,80016:02
32,20032,80016:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2026 15:46 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sarah Stanford appointed Chief Executive Officer, Sompo UK

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Sarah Stanford as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sompo UK following today's completion of its Aspen acquisition.

Ms Stanford, who was previously CEO, Aspen UK since March 2024, will now lead all of Sompo's UK P&C Insurance operations.

She will report to Alessa Quane, CEO, International Markets and continue to be based in London. Her appointment is effective immediately, subject to regulatory approval.

Ms Quane said: "Sarah is an outstanding insurance professional who has achieved great success in her leadership roles at Aspen, in particular as Aspen's UK CEO. Her experience, energy and insights will be invaluable as we bring together our two organizations, making her perfectly placed to drive forward our combined UK business as we move into the next exciting phase of Sompo's growth story."

Ms Stanford succeeds Bob Thaker who will leave Sompo later this year to pursue other opportunities. Mr Thaker will support Ms Stanford over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 137 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,500 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise.

"Sompo" refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit sompo-intl.com

*Sompo UK's insurance and reinsurance business is underwritten by Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited and any risks located in the European Economic Area are underwritten by SI Insurance (Europe), SA. Both companies are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. Please visit sompo-intl.com to view the full status disclosure.

Sompo Contact

Mike Jones
Global Head of Media Relations
M: +44 7765 901899
E: mijones@sompo-intl.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.