Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sarah Stanford appointed Chief Executive Officer, Sompo UK

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Sarah Stanford as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sompo UK following today's completion of its Aspen acquisition.

Ms Stanford, who was previously CEO, Aspen UK since March 2024, will now lead all of Sompo's UK P&C Insurance operations.

She will report to Alessa Quane, CEO, International Markets and continue to be based in London. Her appointment is effective immediately, subject to regulatory approval.

Ms Quane said: "Sarah is an outstanding insurance professional who has achieved great success in her leadership roles at Aspen, in particular as Aspen's UK CEO. Her experience, energy and insights will be invaluable as we bring together our two organizations, making her perfectly placed to drive forward our combined UK business as we move into the next exciting phase of Sompo's growth story."

Ms Stanford succeeds Bob Thaker who will leave Sompo later this year to pursue other opportunities. Mr Thaker will support Ms Stanford over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.

