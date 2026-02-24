Apex Capital Corp - America's Favorite Factor- Named Best Financial Institution in Fort Worth 2025

Customer Satisfaction Honor Recognizes Apex Capital's Legendary Service, Transparency, and Trust Among Trucking Companies

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Apex Capital Corp, a leading full-service freight factoring company known for its legendary customer service, has received BusinessRate's "Best Financial Institution in Fort Worth 2025" award. This customer satisfaction honor affirms Apex's role as the top factoring company for trucking companies in 2025, reflecting outstanding service, transparency, and client trust.

BusinessRate's "Best of 2025" awards recognize top businesses using a 0-300 scoring system that evaluates Google review ratings, volume, quality, and local competitiveness. Trucking companies can use this recognition to quickly identify factoring partners known for consistently excellent customer experiences, helping them choose reliable partners with confidence.

"We are thrilled to receive the BusinessRate 'Best of 2025' award, which affirms our commitment to legendary service for trucking companies nationwide," said Sherry Leigh, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of Apex Capital Corp. "For over 30 years, Apex has been America's Favorite Factor by offering world-class customer service, fast freight factoring with no hidden fees, 24/7 funding, innovative fuel savings, and free credit checks-all to help trucking companies improve cash flow and grow their businesses."

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Apex Capital Corp, known for its client-first approach, maintains over 900 five-star reviews, and sets the standard as the best factoring company for trucking in 2025. This recognition adds to its 16 "Best Companies to Work for in Texas" and eight "Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth" awards, as well as the 2018 BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. The honor coincides with Apex's 30th anniversary celebration, a major milestone in a highly competitive industry.

About Apex Capital

Founded in 1995, Apex Capital is a full-service factor that specializes in small to medium-sized trucking companies, freight brokers, the construction industry, oilfield factoring, and more. Apex buys invoices and provides industry-recognized customer service, credit checks, 24/7 factoring, the blynk digital payment platform, a Mobile Factoring app, an exclusive load board for factoring clients, NextLOAD.com , the Apex Fuel Card, and many other benefits to its clients. To learn more about Apex Capital, visit apexcapitalcorp.com or call 800-511-6022.

