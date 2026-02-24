Anzeige
ConcordRENTS: Kensington at Old Kings Senior Living Brings Affordable Villa-Style Apartment Living to Palm Coast - Now Pre-Leasing

PALM COAST, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Palm Coast will soon welcome Kensington at Old Kings Senior Living, an affordable, villa-style apartment community created for seniors seeking comfort, independence, and value. Now pre-leasing for a Spring 2026 opening, Kensington at Old Kings combines a neighborhood setting with the convenience and flexibility of rental living.

This thoughtfully planned community features villa-style residences that create a true neighborhood atmosphere, offering seniors a more personal, residential experience than traditional apartment living. Kensington at Old Kings is committed to affordability, providing high-quality senior housing that makes it easier to enjoy life without the stress of homeownership costs or ongoing maintenance.

Offering one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom-with-den floor plans with pricing starting as low as $1,134, $1,284, and $1,524, the community creates an exciting opportunity for residents to enjoy spacious, villa-style living while maintaining true affordability. Select villas will include attached garages and/or expanded paver patios, providing added convenience and outdoor living space that enhance the villa-style experience. At the center of the community is a welcoming resident clubhouse and lounge, designed for connection and enjoyment. Residents will have space to gather, relax, and socialize, highlighted by a classic 1965 Mustang pool table that adds a fun, nostalgic amenity to the community.

Professionally managed by ConcordRENTS-a national leader in high-quality, customer-focused affordable housing across Florida-Kensington at Old Kings Senior Living is now officially pre-leasing. With interest growing rapidly among seniors eager for an attainable, villa-style living in Palm Coast, prospective residents are encouraged to act quickly to secure their brand-new apartment home. You can explore your options by visiting KensingtonatOldKingsSeniorLiving.com or by contacting our leasing team at 386-359-3989. To discover additional housing opportunities across Florida and learn more about the long-term commitment to excellence at ConcordRENTS, please visit www.ConcordRENTS.com.

SOURCE: ConcordRENTS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kensington-at-old-kings-senior-living-brings-affordable-villa-style-apartment-living-to-1140103

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
