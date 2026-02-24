Anzeige
24.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
United Chargers Inc: United Chargers Unveils Grizzl-E Connect Commercial

Purchase a 3-Year Commercial License and Receive One Year for Free

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / United Chargers Inc., a leading Canadian EV charger manufacturer known for the Grizzl-E product line, today announced the release of Grizzl-E Connect Commercial, a new commercial EV charging software platform designed to turn chargers into revenue-generating assets.

As the next step in advancing EV charging technology, Grizzl-E's new generation Wi-Fi-connected chargers can now be converted into fully functional commercial units capable of accepting payments and generating recurring revenue. For a limited time, commercial customers who purchase a 3-year Commercial Software License will receive One year for free, accelerating time-to-ROI for site owners.

Grizzl-E Connect Commercial enables charger owners to easily activate commercial features using a Wi-Fi connection. Once activated, users can control charger access, set pay-per-use pricing, configure power management, and monitor usage, capabilities essential for commercial, multi-family, and fleet EV charging deployments.

All Grizzl-E commercial chargers are UL-certified, include a full warranty and technical support, and are built in Canada with a rugged aluminum indoor/outdoor enclosure designed to perform reliably in any parking environment.

Grizzl-E Commercial chargers also integrate with Grizzl-E Club, a rewards platform that provides cashback incentives for EV charging. By leveraging Canada's Clean Fuel Regulation credit markets, Grizzl-E Club returns value directly to customers for every kilowatt-hour charged. Gleb Nikiforov, CEO of United Chargers, said:

"After two years of development and testing, we are proud to release an all-in-one, internally developed hardware and software commercial platform made in Canada. By combining Grizzl-E Connect Commercial with Grizzl-E Club, station owners can earn 5 cents per kWh while making commercial EV charging more affordable and generating real ROI."

About United Chargers
United Chargers is a Canadian-based EV charging company that designs and manufactures its products in Canada, supporting local jobs while delivering durable, Wi-Fi-enabled charging solutions recognized globally for performance and reliability. Grizzl-E Club transforms everyday EV charging into real cashback rewards, credited in real time and paid via electronic transfer.

Media Contact:
Sammy Sadeghian
Marketing, United Chargers
Sammy@unitedchargers.com
905-660-1171 ext. 146

SOURCE: United Chargers Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/united-chargers-unveils-grizzl-e-connect-commercial-1140236

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
