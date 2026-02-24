Vattenfall says it will connect a 7.6 MW solar plant to a 17 MW wind farm in Germany, allowing both to operate through a single grid connection point.From pv magazine Germany Vattenfall plans to build a 25 MW hybrid power plant in the southern Eifel region of Germany. The "Hommerdingen-Biesdorf" project will feature four wind turbines with a combined capacity of 17 MW and a solar plant with around 12,000 PV modules totaling 7.6 MW. The wind farm will be built in the municipality of Hommerdingen, while the solar array will be located in Biesdorf near the Luxembourg border. The two facilities will ...

