Proposal Dubai, the region's premier experiential agency, has officially launched its 2026 Collection, featuring a portfolio of world-first proposal experiences and exclusive venue partnerships. As demand for "cinematic engagements" grows among the global ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) demographic, the company is introducing unprecedented technical scale to the private event sector.

The 2026 Collection marks a shift from traditional setups to large-scale engineering marvels. Highlighting the launch is the "Love Story in the Sky" experience-a private drone light show utilizing 1,000 synchronized drones to narrate a couple's journey over the Dubai skyline. This is complemented by high-impact fireworks and custom projection mapping on the iconic Ain Dubai, the world's largest observation wheel.

"We are no longer just planning proposals; we are producing live theater where the couple is the protagonist," said Ankur Bagga, Founder of Proposal Dubai. "By securing exclusive access to the city's most restricted landmarks, we provide a level of privacy and spectacle previously reserved only for national events."

The company's expanded venue portfolio includes several "New-to-Market" locations:

The Next Level: The highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 360-degree city views.

La Limonaia at Bulgari Resort Dubai: An intimate, Mediterranean-inspired garden sanctuary.

Sweden Beach Palace, World Islands: A private architectural masterpiece for total island seclusion.

Burj Al Arab Helipad Aura Skypool: High-altitude icons for sunrise and sunset productions.

Beyond urban spectacle, the collection introduces the "10,000 Candles" experience at Bab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Resort, transforming a desert arena into a sea of light for a private dinner accompanied by a live string quartet.

The launch precedes the upcoming activation of ProposalDubai.com's new global portal, designed as a digital hub for international clients seeking luxury proposal itineraries in the UAE.

A subsidiary of Experiences and Events LLC, Proposal Dubai specializes in high-end marriage proposals. Known for "Engineering the Emotion," the firm combines technical precision-including aviation and maritime logistics-with bespoke storytelling.

