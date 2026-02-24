Anzeige
24.02.2026 16:06 Uhr
Crystal Intelligence reveals $2.2T informal crypto market in Brazil as February 2026 enforcement begins

SAO PAULO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Intelligence today released its Brazil Crypto Regulation & Risk Report, providing the first comprehensive mapping of Latin America's largest cryptocurrency market at the moment enforcement begins. Brazil's Central Bank activated full VASP licensing requirements this month, and Crystal Intelligence's analysis - including original examination of 1,641 peer-to-peer advertisements across nine platforms - reveals a $2.22 trillion informal market now operating at a regulatory crossroads.

The stakes are significant. In 2024 alone, Brazilians lost $54 billion to crypto-related scams, with only 4% of victims recovering funds. Brazilian Federal Police investigations uncovered over $2.4 billion in cryptocurrency money laundering operations between 2017 and 2024, with links to organized crime, including the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC). With approximately 100 VASP authorization applications expected and capital requirements ranging from $181,500 to $544,500, the window for businesses to establish compliant operations is open - but the authorization process extends one to three years.

Crystal Intelligence's report draws on proprietary blockchain forensics, and original research including examination of 1,641 peer-to-peer advertisements to provide actionable intelligence unavailable from regulatory summaries alone. The report includes:

  • Complete compliance checklists for three-tier VASP authorization
  • Analysis of how organized crime exploits current market gaps
  • P2P marketplace data revealing informal trading patterns
  • Enforcement timeline and strategic recommendations

Whether evaluating market entry, preparing authorization applications, or assessing cross-border compliance obligations, this intelligence is essential for strategic decision-making.

"February 2026 marks a defining moment for cryptocurrency in Latin America. Brazil's decision to create clear, enforceable VASP regulations - rather than prohibition or regulatory ambiguity - demonstrates how major economies can embrace digital assets while protecting consumers and preventing financial crime. The platforms that treat Brazil's framework as a competitive advantage rather than a burden will shape the region's crypto future," said Navin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Intelligence.

With enforcement underway and authorization processing timelines extending 1-3 years, early access to comprehensive compliance intelligence provides competitive advantage. Download the full report: LINK

About Crystal Intelligence

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative and compliance solutions. Our solution helps financial institutions comply with global anti-money laundering regulations efficiently. Investigators and government agencies leverage Crystal's cutting-edge technology and unique real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API.
www.crystalintelligence.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crystal-intelligence-reveals-2-2t-informal-crypto-market-in-brazil-as-february-2026-enforcement-begins-302694536.html

