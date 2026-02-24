Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
24.02.2026 16:12 Uhr
Michter's Distillery: Michter's To Release 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This March the first release since last year of Michter's 10 Year Bourbon will be shipped from the distillery. This 2026 release has been approved by Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee and Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson.

Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

McKee observed, "Because barrels even next to each other in the rickhouse don't necessarily all age the same, we overage our whiskey and wait beyond the ten year mark and then select fully matured barrels for Michter's 10 Year Bourbon. Our team is excited when we have 10 Year Bourbon that we feel is up to our high standards and ready to release."

Michter's 10 Year Bourbon is 94.4 Proof (47.2% ABV). According to Wilson, "The 2026 release of Michter's 10 Year Bourbon is again a smooth, rich, complex, and captivating pour that evokes feelings of warm, reminiscent appreciation of a great whiskey. With its rich array of flavors it continues to remind that you don't have to have a high proof to get a rich, flavorful drinking experience."

The 2026 release will have a suggested retail price of $195 for a 750ml bottle in the U.S. "Ten Year Bourbon is very special for us because, along with 10 Year Rye, it was one of the two first types that Kentucky Michter's ever released. As our team has continued to strive towards the goal of producing the greatest American whiskey, we have done all we can to make each offering of our 10 Year Bourbon a full flavored, rich whiskey that offers a memorable taste experience," commented Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco.

In October 2025, Michter's became the first whiskey to be named in three consecutive years The World's Most Admired Whiskey by an international academy of voters convened by UK-based Drinks International. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Contact:
Joseph J. Magliocco
+1 (502) 774-2300 x580
jmagliocco@michters.com

Michter's Whiskeys.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918898/Michters_10_Year_Single_Barrel_Kentucky_Straight_Bourbon.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923917/MICHTER_S_DISTILLERY__LLC_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/michters-to-release-10-year-kentucky-straight-bourbon-302695863.html

